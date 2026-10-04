Kansas City artist uses public installation to spark mental health conversations during awareness week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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A Kansas City artist is becoming the art in his own public installation, challenging people to confront their hidden trauma during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Harold Briscoe, creator of "Don't Be a Monster," is sitting at the Mill Creek Fountain every day this week from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., sharing a message about trauma, awareness and healing.

"What hidden scar do you need to let go today? Anger, fear, loss, anxiety, pain," Briscoe said.

KSHB Harold Briscoe

Briscoe calls the installation a visual metaphor for how people can find meaning by working through their trauma.

"To help them to realize that we get meaning from our lives through how we deal with trauma," Briscoe said. "Trauma can distort you. Awareness can restore you.”

While I was speaking with Briscoe, he caught the eye of Pascal Lippert, who was visiting Kansas City.

"I was walking down the street with my girlfriend, and I thought, 'Is it a mask?'" Lippert said.

Lippert is working to let go of hate, the word he wrote on the mirror, and wants to speak more openly about mental health.

KSHB Pascal Lippert

"Men always feel like weak when they speak about their problems, their anxieties, and everybody should just talk about their problems, about their thoughts, about what is going on in their head, and search for help," Lippert said.

Briscoe wants anyone searching for help to know it is there.

“There's dedicated, compassionate people in the area who will help you, and that's what this is all about," Briscoe said.

Briscoe will be at the fountain every day this week from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

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