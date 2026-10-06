'Would they want it in their neighborhood?' Olathe neighbors raise concerns over proposed quarry expansion

OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

—

Residents near 151st and Clare Road in southwest Olathe are raising concerns about a proposed expansion at the Johnson County Aggregates rock quarry — a project they say would move mining operations closer to their neighborhoods and worsen dust, blasting and health risks.

"Those shock waves travel faster through the rock, and it messes up our foundations," Angela Myers said. “The dust is terrible now… People are breathing it in.”

The Olathe City Council is set to have the final say on the expansion at its meeting tonight.

Last month, the issue came before the planning commission. Korey Parker, who lives in Olathe's Oak Run neighborhood, said the community's position has been consistent.

"The general consensus from the community is that they don't want this surface mined at all," Parker said.

Angela Myers and David Yu, both physicians who live in Lakestone Estates, said their biggest concern is what the dust carries into the air.

"All these other things are important, but in terms of the dust, in terms of particulate matter, in terms of silica, all of these things are listed as carcinogens," David Yu said.

KSHB David Yu, Angela Myers, Carol Myers

I took those concerns to the city of Olathe, which says the proposed special use permits (SUPs) would actually put more restrictions and monitoring on the quarry than what exists today.

"If approved, the proposed SUPs would bring the existing quarry under more strict requirements than are imposed today for enhanced dust control, blasting, access, screening, and monitoring to minimize impacts on residents," an Olathe spokesperson said.

Those requirements would include enclosing the quarry's rock crusher, daily sweeping on 159th Street, scaling back operations during windy or dry conditions, and setting limits on blasting.

Angela said the city's response didn't change her position.

"It's nothing new, and again, it goes back to… how much mitigation the strategies that Johnson County Aggregate says they will employ if they get this expansion will actually do," Angela said.

Initially, there was no public hearing attached to these agenda items at Tuesday’s council meeting. However, on Monday, the Olathe mayor granted residents 15 minutes to speak before council votes.

Carol Myers, also a Lakestone Estates resident, said she hopes the council hears this message first.

KSHB David Yu, Angela Myers, Carol Myers

"Would they want it in their neighborhood? Would they feel safe with it?" Carol Myers said.

The Olathe city council meeting starts at 6:30 PM.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—