KSHB 41 Weather | A warm, sunny Wednesday on tap in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm, sunny Wednesday

Dry, warm weather the rest of the week

Rain chances and a cool down next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 83°

Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and calm.

Low: 57°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Thursday: Clouds increase. Well above normal temperatures.

High: 81°

Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

