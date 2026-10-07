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KSHB 41 Weather | A warm, sunny Wednesday on tap in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm, sunny Wednesday
  • Dry, warm weather the rest of the week
  • Rain chances and a cool down next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm.
High: 83°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and calm.
Low: 57°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Thursday: Clouds increase. Well above normal temperatures.
High: 81°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City