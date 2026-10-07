KSHB 41 Weather | A warm, sunny Wednesday on tap in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm, sunny Wednesday
- Dry, warm weather the rest of the week
- Rain chances and a cool down next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm.
High: 83°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and calm.
Low: 57°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: Clouds increase. Well above normal temperatures.
High: 81°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph
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