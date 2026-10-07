Kansas City, Missouri, community will get chance to give input as search for new police chief continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Safety Coalition is set to host a series of community listening sessions as the Board of Police Commissioners of Kansas City, Missouri, continues its search for the police department's next leader.

Back in July, current Chief of Police Stacey Graves announced her intention to retire after a 29-year career with KCPD, sparking a search for her successor. The board said she will remain chief until it names a successor.

RELATED | ‘It’s my time’: KCPD Chief of Police Stacey Graves explains retirement decision

In a one-on-one interview with KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson in September, Graves offered advice to the next police chief.

"When I came in, I said I wanted to start by listening," Graves told Jackson. "I would give that advice."

During the sessions in October and early November, residents and people who work in Kansas City, Missouri, will be able to discuss what they are looking for in the next chief of police, according to a press release from BOPC.

“The board appreciates the coalition’s partnership and encourages community members to take part in this important opportunity to help inform the search for Kansas City’s next chief of police,” BOPC said in a press release.

The sessions open to the public are listed below.:



5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at 5340 Chouteau Trafficway

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at 3530 Chelsea Drive

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at 2100 E. Ninth St.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at 30 W. Pershing Road

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at 5600 E. 112th Terrace

Community faith leaders and KCPD chaplains who are invited will be able to take part in a separate session on Oct. 19.

The board will be receiving feedback from the listening sessions, and an online survey will be presented at the Nov. 17 meeting.

Those interested can RSVP for a listening session by visiting kcchamber.com or by emailing info@kcchamber.com.

—