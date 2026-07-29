Kansas City, Missouri, Chief of Police Stacey Graves announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Chief of Police Stacey Graves announced her intention on Wednesday to retire from her position.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners announced Graves’ retirement.

"It is with mixed emotions that we share Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves has announced her intention to retire," the board said in a statement. "While this decision was not anticipated by the Board, we respect Chief Graves' decision and are deeply grateful for her distinguished service, steady leadership, and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of Kansas City."

The board said Graves will remain chief until her successor is hired. That process will begin immediately, per the board.

“After careful consideration and prayer, I have made the decision to retire,” Graves said Wednesday. “This is a bittersweet decision for me, because I love this department, the men and women of KCPD, and the community in which we serve.”

Graves said she was thankful for the support of community partners and stakeholders.

“It has been the honor of my life serving in the capacity of Chief of Police,” Graves said. “I am committed to serving our city as Chief of Police until the Board of Police Commissioners names a successor.”

Graves was sworn into office on Dec. 15, 2022, after steadily rising through the ranks. She became the first woman to serve as permanent chief in the department. Graves is the 48th police chief.

Her decision to retire caps a 29-year career with KCPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

