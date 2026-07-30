‘It’s my time’: KCPD Chief of Police Stacey Graves explains retirement decision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after she announced her retirement as Kansas City, Missouri, chief of police, Stacey Graves offered more insight in a news conference Thursday alongside the Board of Police Commissioners.

Graves informed the board Wednesday of her intention to retire. As part of her announcement, Graves said she would remain on the job until her successor is announced.

She said Thursday the decision was entirely hers.

‘It’s my time’: KCPD Chief Graves explains retirement decision

“It’s my time,” Graves said. “At some point, everyone has to leave this great organization, and I felt this was the best time for me right now.”

Graves said the timing of coming off the success of hosting the 2026 World Cup and her belief in others in the department coming up through the ranks helped make the decision easier.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas thanked Graves for her commitment to Kansas City and praised her for her work in the community.

"This truly is a bittersweet moment. Bitter because we have a great chief — one of the best chiefs in the country, one of the chiefs that other major cities' chiefs call on, and a department that is incredibly proud of the work she has done in the community..." Lucas said. "You see it in the data and the statistics and frankly in the neighborhood meetings each and every day."

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas spoke at a press conference on Chief Stacey Graves retirement on Thursday, July 30.

Lucas said Graves remained dedicated to the people of the city on the good and bad days throughout her career, especially as police chief.

During questions from reporters, Graves said she will remember her time with the department through her "highlight reel."

"Ushering in and embracing technology. Making sure our department is one with a good culture of accountability, transparency, really growing some strong leaders. And the new uniform that I'm wearing, bringing us into modern times," Graves said. "I think that's what I'll look at, I'll look at the highlight reel and all the wonderful people — I'm not successful on my own. It's the whole team, and you have a great team. You all have a wonderful police department."

Graves said the next chief may continue to face challenges with staffing, but continuing to embrace modern policing and being a positive and progressive agency will help make the department successful. She also advised facing scrutiny head-on with transparency.

Lucas said the city and police commissioners are looking for a candidate who will help continue positive trends in the department, Kansas City and crime.

The president of the Board of Police Commissioners said searches of this magnitude could take a few months. While Graves suggested retiring at the end of the year, the board said it doesn't know if it will be ready by then, but it is working to find the best candidate — whether that be internal or external.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Commissioner Madeline Romious, president, spoke at a press conference on Chief Stacey Graves retirement on Thursday, July 30.

"Integrity, professionalism. We're looking for a law enforcement executive who is experienced, who is tried and true," said Commissioner Madeline Romious. "We're looking for someone who will move forward the values and the principles that currently are in place in the police department, that have been exhibited by Chief Graves. We're looking for that person to take us to the next level."

Graves was sworn into office as the 48th police chief on Dec. 15, 2022, after steadily rising through the ranks during her 29-year career with KCPD. She was the first woman to serve as permanent chief in the department.

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