KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD Chief Stacey Graves spoke with KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson in her first one-on-one interview since her retirement announcement. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves announced her retirement this summer after 29 years in law enforcement.

"It's my time," she said in a June press conference .

Her career started as a records clerk in 1997.



"This is gonna date myself, but I found an ad in the newspaper for a police clerk," Graves said in her first one-on-one interview since announcing her retirement. She spoke with KSHB 41 News' Alyssa Jackson.

'I led as a person': 1-on-1 with KCPD Chief Stacey Graves before her retirement

Eventually, she became a police officer, worked her way to Major and the department’s first, permanent female police chief.

KSHB 41 Reporter Alyssa Jackson asked her: "Can you talk about the pressures that came with that?"

Graves responded: "I didn’t allow any pressure as far as my gender. I say that because I was the most qualified candidate for the position. I acknowledge the honor of being the first female police chief in 148 years but I led as a person trying to do the best that I can."

In her career, the chief has advocated for focused deterrence, a program that identifies individuals likely to commit a crime.

Lately, homicides and non-fatal shootings have been at a low.

"What's the key to keeping homicides and non-fatal shootings down? Do you think what we're seeing now can continue long term?" asked KSHB 41 Reporter Alyssa Jackson.

Graves said: "Each one of those numbers is a person. Each one of those numbers whether it’s a homicide..they have a family...non-fatal doesn’t mean its not life altering."

"We can reduce violence," she continued. "We can sustain it — this will be the third year in a row."

Jackson asked: "I remember you saying that you're okay with having those difficult, uncomfortable conversations. There’s a lot of controversy around KCPD settlements and the strain it put on the budget."

"Unfortunately, we live in a litigious society. A lot of major metropolitan police departments in the United States unfortunately experience a lot of lawsuits," Graves said. "Maybe we didn’t do something right or did a lot of things right and there's one thing that calls everything into question. When we're faced with lawsuits such as that...it's better to settle some of those lawsuits than take all of them to trial. Sometimes its more costly to the taxpayer."

KSHB 41 Reporter Alyssa Jackson followed up: "Why did it take KCPD so long to let go of a former officer who contributed to a lot of that?"

Former KCPD Officer Blayne Newton and he resigned with a $50,000 settlement from the department.

"We are bound by laws, policies and procedures. In some of those cases where you have situations where you have an officer for whatever reason involved in some type of lawsuit. The public doesn’t see what’s going on behind the scenes, our personnel records are closed under Missouri sunshine as they should be. That’s when police rely on the trust in our community to know whether it be the chief or police or organization as a whole takes these situations seriously and they’re dealt with properly," Graves said.

Chief Graves said the prevent further lawsuits, the department has professionalized the human resources division, started duty to intervene training, de-escalation training and constitutional policing.

Following the World Cup, Graves said she told herself she would decide whether it was time for retirement.

Jackson asked: "Anything you wish you could do or accomplish that you didn’t get to?"

"That’s the chase and I call that the chase because that is what can interfere with your decision as chief of police to retire or not," Graves said. "There's always a next project. You can always chase that."

Graves remembers the fresh college graduate who was looking at a newspaper advertisement for a police clerk position for the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

"What do you think she’d think of you today?" Jackson asked.

"I think she’d be proud. I think she’d be proud," the chief said.

As for what's next, Chief Graves doesn't have immediate plans to work anywhere else during retirement. She is still calling Kansas City home.

Her advice to the next KCPD Chief of Police is: "When I came in, I said I wanted to start by listening. I would give that advice."

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