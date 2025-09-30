Attorney: Family, KCPD settle wrongful death lawsuit against officer for $3.5M

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A civil lawsuit filed by families after a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer shot and killed two members of their families and wounded a third has been settled for $3.5 million, the family's attorney says.

The police officer, Blayne Newton, has been at the heart of several excessive violence complaints in the past.

The incident that sparked the lawsuit happened just after 10 p.m. on June 9, 2023, at the intersection of East 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, according to a court document.

Kristen Fairchild was driving a minivan with Marcel Nelson in the front passenger seat. Jaden Thorns was in a rear seat.

The van was stopped at a red light when Officer Newton rolled up in his patrol car.

Newton was in the right lane when he said he saw a person in a truck in front of him "hanging out of the driver's side of the vehicle...with a rifle," according to the court document.

Newton told dispatchers to hold all radio traffic while he put bullets in his handgun.

Newton began to chase the truck with the armed man inside when the traffic light turned green.

As Newton pulled next to the van on his left, he claimed Nelson “pulls up a firearm out of the window and starts firing in front of him."

Newton shot and killed Nelson and Fairchild and wounded Thorns with a shot to the forehead, the court document states.

The lawsuit claims the deadly shooting of Fairchild "used an unreasonable amount of force because using deadly force was not necessary under the circumstances."

The suit also claims Nelson was exercising his right to lawful self-defense from a person wielding a rifle in another vehicle.

"Defendant Newton, without warning, recklessly, maliciously, purposefully, and intentionally shot Decedent Nelson multiple times."

Former KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge reported Newton shot and killed Donnie Sanders in 2020. Sanders was unarmed and his case was the subject of a "notable event review" released just before the New Year.

KCPD said Newton is still employed by the department and works in the patrol bureau.

The police department sent KSHB 41 an email response to our question about a comment on the case.

"Because a final settlement has not been reached, we will refrain from any further comment at this time to ensure fairness for all sides."

