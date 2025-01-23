KCPD settles lawsuit with woman injured by officer who also killed 3 people

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department recently settled a lawsuit for $65,000 that alleged one of its officers used excessive force during an incident at a Platte County Walmart in 2022.

Bermeeka Mitchell, a Black woman in her 50's, said an officer used excessive force when arresting her that resulted in injuries to her wrists, arm and shoulder.

"I mean, she's traumatized," John Picerno, a Kansas City lawyer who represented Mitchell in the case, said. "That’s not an over exaggeration."

KSHB 41 News staff John Picerno

According to Picerno, she originally took her story to the office of community complaints.

Picerno said it was not until she learned about the officer’s past that she retained him as her lawyer.

The arresting officer was Blayne Newton.

Newton shot and killed Donnie Sanders in 2020. Sanders was unarmed and his case was the subject of a "notable event review" released just before the New Year.

One of the report's recommendations was to reconsider Newton's employment.

KCPD said Newton is still employed by the department and works in the patrol bureau.

"I really don’t understand why he is still a police officer," Picerno said.

Picerno said he has additional pending wrongful death lawsuits involving Newton's actions in a 2023 shooting that killed two and injured another, which he is preparing to take to court in November.

KSHB 41's Abby Dodge reached out to KCPD for comments on this case, Newton's employment and the amount of taxpayer dollars spent on settlements.

The department said KCPD Chief of Police Stacey Graves wasn't available for an interview.

They replied to our email saying, "We look forward to a truly collaborative relationship with the Prosecutor’s Office moving forward."

Asked about the settlement in Mitchell's case, the department said, "This settlement concludes all legal claims in this matter. We are glad we were able to reach a mutual resolution in the lawsuit."

In a past interview related to payouts, Graves said sometimes agreeing to a settlement is the cheaper option for police and taxpayers as opposed to paying additional legal fees to defend a case in court.

"Some of these lawsuits, as you know, our officers are put in no-win situations where they have to react. And sometimes, that could've been done better," Graves said. "And sometimes, I mean, that was a reasonable response to whatever was presented to them. But it still results in a monetary price tag to try to remedy that situation."

Over the span of a year in a half between 2022-23, KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute’s reporting found the department paid out more than $10 million in settlements.

