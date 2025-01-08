Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office Community Advisory Board offers recommendations, reviews cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jean Peters Baker released a full review of Donnie Sander's case in one of her last actions as Jackson County prosecuting attorney.

In 2020, a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officer shot and killed Sanders after attempting to pull over the 47-year-old for a traffic violation. The prosecutor’s office did not file charges against the officer.

In 2023, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office Community Advisory Board dove deeper into the life and death of Sanders, among other victims of officer-involved shootings.

The board is made up of more than a dozen members — from community activists to law enforcement and those who were formerly incarcerated.

The below 55-page document includes recommendations for KCPD and the prosecutor's office.

READ | Jackson County Prosecutor's Office Notable Event Review

After interviews with the Sanders family, a review of the facts of the case and other similar instances, the advisory board recommended the following, among other suggestions:



The department should reorganize its practices and procedures in handling officer-involved shootings;

Discourage pretextual stops, which is when an officer stops someone for a minor infraction with the intent to search for evidence of a more serious crime;

Promote advanced de-escalation and implicit bias training.

Most notably, the board wants the officer who killed Sanders off the streets. While the report does not mention the officer by name, KSHB 41 has previously reported on the actions of Ofc. Blayne Newton.

The report briefly notes the officer’s use of force in other instances. The board said KCPD should fire the officer “to ensure that this officer no longer poses a risk to public safety.”

Newton shot Sanders after running after him in an alleyway at night.

KCPD has dozens of procedures for other situations but none for foot pursuits. The board recommended the department create one.

The report acknowledged some changes that have already taken place since Sanders’ death.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol now investigates all officer-involved shootings in Kansas City, Missouri. Additionally, KCPD now issues its officers body-worn cameras.

The report also commends KCPD for telling the public Sanders was not armed within hours of the shooting.

In direct contrast to the praise of quick and accurate information about the absence of a gun in Sanders’ case, the board’s review cites “persistent false narratives” in other high-profile cases.

In some cases, the board said initial information given by police created a negative perception of victims in officer-involved shootings that lasted even after the narratives were proven inaccurate.

The deaths of Cameron Lamb and Ryan Stokes were repeatedly referenced.

Former KCPD Ofc. Eric DeValkenaere killed Cameron Lamb in 2019. The board said police spread false narratives around the presence of a gun and what Lamb was doing before officers stepped onto his property.

Lamb’s mother, Laurie Bey, spoke with KSHB 41 anchor Caitlin Knute last year.

“I thought by now the process would’ve gotten a little better, but I mean it does,” Bey said. “And especially when you watch the news, and you hear of other cases and then that trigger just hits you all over again.”

An officer shot and killed Stokes in 2013.

Stokes was out with friends when someone accused his group of stealing a phone. Stokes ran away after a fight broke out and an officer followed, shot and killed him.

Narene Stokes, Ryan’s mother, has repeatedly tried to seek justice in her son’s case.

"Ryan didn't have a chance to hold his hands up to the officer,” Narene Stokes said. “He was shot in the back."

The community advisory board took issue with the way police interacted with the Stokes family, saying they were treated “more like suspects than victims.”

When asked about the discussion around false narratives in the report, KCPD Chief Stacey Graves called the statement “concerning.”

At an end-of-the-year press conference, Graves said she had learned about the report but was still reading the full document.

“I did not have a role in crafting that report. I was made aware of that in mid-December. I was sent a couple of the points for recommendations, and I have reviewed those,” Graves said. “But as far as the actual report ... I am still reviewing that. I didn’t realize how long it was, so I want to make sure that I put some thoughtful reflection in that report.”

The report’s suggestions came from the advisory board, which included members of law enforcement.

However, the officers stopped attending meetings after the first few sessions.

In the last line of the report, the document said the board would have “benefited from more of their insights, perspectives and lived experiences."

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson took her oath of office on Friday, Jan. 3.

In an earlier press conference, Johnson said she would continue the community advisory board’s work during her tenure. Johnson added she wants to have direct conversations with the departments involved in the report when discussing changes to policy and protocols.

