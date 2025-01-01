Collaboration will be key to improved public safety in 2025 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders in Kansas City, Missouri, said Tuesday they hope to build on programs that led to the lowest homicide rate since 2019 as they look to improve public safety in 2025.

At news conference Tuesday, the city’s mayor, police chief and Jackson County prosecutor-elect spoke about successes of 2024 and hopes for 2025.

There were 144 homicides in 2024, the lowest number since 2019.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said collaborative programs like the city’s REACH pre-arrest alternative program and the Public Safety Task Force at city hall are proving valuable.

He offered a stern reminder to anyone causing harm in the community.

“We’ll love you, we’ll take care of you, we’ll give you every alternative to have a path of peace and safety in your community,” Lucas said. “But, if you’re somebody who’s involved in bad action, in gun play, we will hold you accountable, you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted, you will be jailed, you will be dealt with. We don’t play. We’re not going to be playing in the year ahead and the years ahead.”

Chris Morrison Mayor Quinton Lucas

Police Chief Stacey Graves thanked the city for funding salary increases for police officers in 2024. She’s committed to hiring more officers and call-takers in 2025.

Graves also will provide staff to launch a third assault squad. The detectives investigate non-fatal shootings, stabbings, fights, and other violent crimes.

“It gives us the ability to quickly identify the people who are pulling the trigger and hold them accountable,” Graves said.

Chris Morrison Police Chief Stacey Graves

The department will continue to use crime analysts within their homicide units.

Melesa Johnson will become Jackson County prosecutor Friday.

Johnson already has big plans. She wants to embed prosecutors with KCPD’s assault squads to lead to more efficient prosecutions. She has plans to enlist law school students to review property crime cases to assist prosecutors.

She wants to expand social services for witnesses and victims.

“Our cases hinge on cooperation from victims and witnesses," Johnson said. "We must make sure they have the personal safety to cooperate with our cases."

Chris Morrison Jackson County Prosecutor-elect Melesa Johnson

All three leaders credited the SAVE KC program for helping reduce the number of homicides in 2024. The program uses focused deterrence to prioritize the most problematic offenders in the city and offer them resources and alternatives to violence.

Pat Clarke, president of the Oak Park Neighborhood, has always been an anti-violence advocate. He wants groups to throw their support behind the three leaders in 2025.

“Going into another year, how do we make it better? I’m speaking on community-wise, how do we make it better, safer?” Clarke said.

Chris Morrison Oak Park Neighborhood President Pat Clarke

———

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.