Melesa Johnson sworn-in as Jackson County’s 1st Black prosecutor

Jackson County, Missouri, officially has a new prosecutor. Melesa Johnson took her oath of office Friday morning at the Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence.

"I have hope that we can address the systemic issues that have long plagued our community," Johnson said.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson

Her investiture ceremony made history. Johnson is the first African-American to serve as prosecutor in Jackson County, officials said at the ceremony.

Several speakers at the event called that milestone a sign of progress.

The community also expects Johnson to keep a blind eye toward justice and bring a fair policies to criminal prosecution.

"The way you create faith in the criminal Justice system is through those things that are just and right at all costs, regardless of who the perpetrator is, regardless who the victim is," said Alvin Brooks, founder of the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime.

Alvin Brooks

Johnson promised to be smart on crime, not soft on crime. She plans to hold people accountable for their actions, noting there have been a handful of homicides in Jackson County already in 2025.

"We're on the third day of this month," Johnson said. "An argument is not worth your life. Fast money is not worth your freedom. Street cred does not pay dividends. Do not love a lifestyle that does not love you."

Reverend John Modest Miles of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church gave their invocation at Friday’s ceremony.

He said there need to be repercussions for crimes.

"We cannot always expect people to go free. Sometimes — and, as a pastor, I hate to say this — but sometimes, we have to get their attention by letting them be in for a while," Miles said.

Rev. Dr. John Modest Miles

57 percent of voters elected Johnson in November. She sat down with KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes before Friday's inauguration.

Johnson plans to announce new initiatives for the prosecutor’s office next week.

She appointed Dion Sankar as chief deputy prosecutor, Gina Robinson as director of operations, Theresa Crayon, as director of programs and Jazzlyn Johnson as director of communications.

