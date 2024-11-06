Melesa Johnson makes history as 1st Black woman elected Jackson County prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters made a historic choice Tuesday night with the election of Melesa Johnson as Jackson County prosecutor.

Johnson is the first Black woman to hold that office.

Johnson, a Democrat, defeated Republican Tracey Chappell by a wide margin.

She replaces Jean Peters Baker, who was appointed to the job in 2011.

Peters Baker won the 2012 election and was re-elected in 2016 and 2020. She was the second woman to serve as Jackson County prosecutor.

Johnson, who worked as the director of public safety in KCMO, will take over the largest prosecutor's office in the metro area.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office is responsible for prosecuting felonies and misdemeanors in Jackson County, according to a statement on its website.

The majority of cases processed and tried by attorneys in the prosecutor's office are felonies.

Johnson stated in her campaign literature she was "committed to standing alongside those who need a voice and a solution. I stand with our seniors, matriarchs and patriarchs who deserve safety, with former justice-involved individuals striving for a brighter future, and with all residents who seek a more peaceful Jackson County."

Johnson graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with pre-law specialization.

She then graduated from the University of Missouri Law School.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas released a statement congratulating Johnson.

I am excited for my friend and colleague Melesa Johnson on her historic victory tonight in the race for Jackson County Prosecutor.



During her time in my office, Prosecutor-Elect Johnson built and managed violence interruption strategies that saved lives and brought peace to long-challenged Kansas City neighborhoods. She is well suited to bring together our police, our communities, our businesses, and all of us in building a safer Kansas City.



With her victory, we will now launch a search starting tomorrow for Kansas City's next Director of Public Safety. I hope whomever follows her in the role will be able to continue her exceptional record of success.



I will miss her presence at City Hall, but I look forward to continuing to work closely with Melesa to build upon our progress and continue our journey toward a safer Kansas City for all. KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas

—

