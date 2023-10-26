Detailed timeline | Shooting of Cameron Lamb, conviction of ex-KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The case against Eric DeValkenaere, the former Kansas City, Missouri, police officer convicted of two felonies in the shooting death of Cameron Lamb four years ago, may wind up before the Missouri Supreme Court.

DeValkenaere — who is currently imprisoned at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center, a Missouri Department of Corrections facility in St. Joseph — also could be pardoned, a move that many in the Kansas City community would spark renewed protests similar to those seen in June 2020 after George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police.

There have been a lot of twists and turns in the case since DeValkenaere shot and killed Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019, in the backyard of his residence in the 4100 block of College Avenue.

Here is a timeline and some context of the major developments starting with the day Lamb died:

* Some times are approximate based on police reports, the trial record as well as past releases from police and prosecutors.

~10 a.m. — Dec. 3, 2019

Tom Dempsey

Cameron Lamb and his live-in girlfriend broke up and she moved out after an argument, which continued outside the house and eventually led to Lamb chasing her in their vehicles at high speeds through streets in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Undercover officers witnessed parts of the chase and some traffic infractions, but no one with KCPD ever attempted to pull over Lamb before he stopped following his girlfriend and returned home.

~12:18 p.m. — Dec. 3, 2019

Two KCPD detectives, Troy Schwalm and Eric DeValkenaere, entered the backyard of a residence in the 4100 block of College Avenue. Nine seconds after DeValkenaere entered the property by knocking over a makeshift fence, he shot and killed Cameron Lamb.

It was later determined that the officers entered the property without a warrant; without seeking permission to enter the property, including from Lamb’s roommate who was on the front porch; and without probable cause of any crime beyond traffic infractions.

~12:35 p.m. — Dec. 3. 2019

Shortly after shooting and killing Cameron Lamb, former KCPD Det. Eric DeValkenaere identified himself then responded to a question about if any suspects remained at-large over the police radio: “Nobody here. When we arrived here, the lady in pink was telling us that the Mustang had been over here and there was a situation involving guns.”

“The lady in pink” refers to Lamb’s roommate. She and DeValkenaere testified at his trial that no such conversation ever took place. In fact, they never spoke to each other before or after the shooting about events earlier that morning.

DeValkenaere later claimed he overheard her say something to other officers after he’d killed Lamb, but it’s unclear why he chose to relay second-hand information over the air, implying that he had a conversation before the shooting, or why he maintained any role in the investigation after he had killed Lamb.

12:48 p.m. — Dec. 3, 2019

After Lamb's roommate provides information about the argument that morning, KCPD officers showed up at Cameron Lamb’s ex-girlfriend’s house with guns drawn looking for the owner of the vehicle Lamb was seen chasing.

During the ensuing conversation with Lamb’s ex, police learn for the first time about the argument and breakup earlier in the morning from one of the people directly involved.

12:59 p.m. — Dec. 3, 2019

KSHB Screen shot of a video obtained by a KSHB 41 News Sunshine request of the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Former KCPD Chief of Police Rick Smith refers to Cameron Lamb as a “bad guy” over the police radio, which some have suggested showed KCPD’s bias from the beginning of the investigation into Eric DeValkenaere shooting and killing Lamb. Others dismissed the remark as police “shop talk.”

~1:30 p.m. — Dec. 3, 2019

A KCPD spokesperson said there were “no additional suspects at large,” even though there had never been a police-involved chase and Lamb had returned home before ever being contacted by police. Other than traffic infractions, no other crime was alleged at the time by police, who confirmed for the first time that a person had died after being shot by an officer.

~3:30 p.m. — Dec. 3, 2019

Tom Dempsey

KCPD claimed that there was a “disturbance” call regarding two vehicles in the area of East 35th Street and College Avenue driving at high speeds through neighborhood streets.

Police later conceded that they didn’t receive a call about the alleged chase but rather undercover officers witnessed a red truck chasing another car at high speeds.

Because members of the unit were in plainclothes and in unmarked vehicles for a surveillance operation, no pursuit was initiated but the undercover officers asked the KCPD helicopter to try and locate the vehicle.

Undercover officers in unmarked cars and the police helicopter are forbidden by KCPD policy to engage in a high-speed pursuit, so officers never attempted to pull over the red truck, which Lamb was driving.

Police said at the time it was unclear if Lamb was armed.

~4:40 p.m. — Dec. 3, 2019

A KCPD spokesperson providing an update at the scene claimed for the first time that a gun was found on the ground under Lamb’s hand, where he and the red truck came to rest at the back of a subterranean garage.

At the trial, the first KCPD officer who entered the scene with a shield to clear it before EMS was allowed to attend to Lamb said he never saw a gun on the ground in the garage but other officers said they remembered seeing a gun.

5:30 p.m. — Dec. 3, 2019

Crime scene technicians are allowed into the garage at Cameron Lamb’s house for the first time to process the scene for evidence, according to testimony at trial. More than five hours have passed since Eric DeValkenaere shot and killed Lamb.

No bullets were found in Lamb’s pockets during the processing of the scene, but two bullets showed up in Lamb’s pocket during an autopsy the next day at the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Detectives Troy Schwalm and Eric DeValkenaere testified that the truck was running when the shooting occurred, but the keys were later found in Lamb’s pocket and not in the ignition.

Crime scene technician Ben Simmons testified at trial that his official report was amended eight days after it was filed at the request of “a reviewer” to designate DeValkenaere as a victim and Lamb as a suspect.

The investigation — Dec. 3, 2019

Skytracker

After years of resisting calls to have independent investigations of KCPD use-of-force incidents," KCPD begrudgingly allowed HiPo to take over the investigation six months after Cameron Lamb was shot and killed.

Prior to that, including the Lamb case, KCPD’s own investigators worked the cases involving police shooting and other use of force.

Det. James Price was the lead investigator in the Lamb homicide, according to KCPD. He worked in now-retired KCPD Sgt. Richard Sharp’s Homicide Unit, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Sharp had been DeValkenaere’s boss earlier in his career when the latter was a young detective investigating assaults and continued to “work closely” with DeValkenaere in the years since, according to a letter Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker sent to former Chief of Police Rick Smith.

When Baker asked Smith to transfer the case to a detective without such close ties to DeValkenaere, he refused.

KCPD — which would only confirm that Sharp and DeValkenaere overlapped in the Investigations Bureau, citing a narrow interpretation of state Sunshine Law exemptions — refused to say whether DeValkenaere ever worked directly under Sharp or if Sharp was the supervising sergeant on the Lamb investigation.

Dec. 4, 2019

Provided by Cameron Lamb's family Cameron Lamb and his family

KCPD identified 26-year-old Cameron Lamb as the man shot to death by police.

Dec. 10, 2019

KCPD released an incomplete transcript of radio chatter between undercover officers and the police helicopter, which did not include timestamps, giving the impression that officers were in active pursuit of a red truck driven by Cameron Lamb. At trial, officers admitted and prosecutors proved there was no active police pursuit.

KCPD went on to say that Lamb “presented a clear danger to other drivers” despite acknowledging that he had returned home and was backing the truck into a driveway at the time he was shot.

Early February 2020

Two months after Cameron Lamb was shot and killed, KCPD forwarded a case to the prosecutor's office for consideration of a domestic violence charge against Lamb despite the fact that no persecution was possible since he was dead.

Detectives had not been able to interview Lamb, because he’d been killed by Eric DeValkenaere and based the case on his ex-girlfriend’s testimony despite contradictory eyewitness testimony.

The ex-girlfriend never filed a report about the incident. KCPD only learned after Lamb was dead that he and his ex-girlfriend allegedly slapped each other during an argument that morning.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker questioned why the case was forwarded to her office:

“Aside from the fact that Cameron Lamb was dead, which was the main reason no prosecution was possible, it would never be a felony, because the evidence didn’t fit a felony level offense.”

She said the incident may have resulted in a city charge in municipal court, but would not have been charged as a state offense in county circuit court since it didn’t involve any serious injuries to either party.

Additionally, because a witness reported they had slapped each other, the charge may have been against the ex-girlfriend had Lamb been alive to provide his side.

Lamb also allegedly damaged his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle prior to the chase, but no charges were forwarded for the alleged property damage, which also could not have been prosecuted.

KSHB 41 News repeatedly asked KCPD if it regularly forwards cases for consideration of charges when the suspect is dead, but police declined to answer the question. They also declined to answer why or what purpose, if any, there would be in forwarding a case where no prosecution was possible.

However, KCPD did not forward any cases for consideration to prosecutors in Jackson or Clay counties related to a man suspected of three homicides after he died in a suspected murder-suicide, which highlights the discretion police have and their common practice.

April 1, 2020

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker penned a letter for then-KCPD Chief of Police Rick Smith, which included details about some issues she had with the investigation of Cameron Lamb’s homicide and other police misconduct.

Among those issues:



KCPD refused to provide probable cause statements in use of force cases;

Having Eric DeValkenaere’s former boss, then-Sgt. Richard Sharp, oversee the investigation;

Inadequate questioning of DeValkenaere during the investigation;

KCPD forwarded a case against Lamb for consideration to her office two months after he was shot to death, a highly unusual move for police.

Baker’s office also took exception to the handling of another police-misconduct case in the letter.

June 19, 2020

KSHB Charges have been filed against a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer in the December 2019 shooting death of Cameron Lamb. The Jackson County Prosecutor announced Thursday that KCPD Det. Eric De Valkenaere has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker details two felony charges against Kansas City, Missouri, Police Det. Eric DeValkenaere after a grand jury indictment was handed down.

He was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

A warrant for DeValkenaere’s arrest had been issued a day before after the grand-jury indictment was unsealed and he was allowed to self-surrender without a mugshot being taken before being freed on a $30,000 bond.

June 28, 2021

The mothers of Cameron Lamb’s minor children filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the KCPD Board of Police Commissioners and former police officer Eric DeValkenaere. Lamb’s mother, Laurie Bey, who had been outspoken about his death, also joined the lawsuit.

Nov. 8, 2021

Pool/Jill Toyoshiba, The Kansas City Star Eric DeValkenaere listens to testimony in the fourth day of trial Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Jackson County Circuit Court. DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Missouri, police detective, faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 3, 2019, shooting of Cameron Lamb. The defense rested its case on Friday.

Eric DeValkenaere’s bench trial begins in Jackson County Circuit Court. After opening statements, fellow KCPD officer Troy Schwalm testified in court that he never saw Cameron Lamb with a gun before he was killed but also said he believes DeValkenaere saved his life that day.

Nov. 9, 2021

Pool/Jill Toyoshiba, The Kansas City Star Prosecution witness Roberta Merritt shows how the defendant, Kansas City, Missouri, police detective Eric DeValkenaere, pointed a gun at her upon arriving at the house. DeValkenaere's trial entered a second day Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Jackson County Circuit Court. DeValkenaere faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 3, 2019, shooting of Cameron Lamb.

Cameron Lamb’s roommate, Roberta Merritt, testified on the second day of Eric DeValkenaere’s trial. She said he owned a gun but had left it on the stairs in the garage and did not have it in his truck on the day he was killed.

Nov. 10, 2021

Pool/Rich Sugg, The Kansas City Star Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Missouri, police detective, who shot and killed Cameron Lamb two years ago, testified Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Jackson County Circuit Courthouse about what led up to the shooting of Lamb, who was backing his pickup truck into his garage. DeValkenaere, whose trial has entered its third day, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019.

Eric DeValkenaere took the stand in his own defense on the third day of his bench trial. He denied planting evidence or asking anyone to plant evidence at the scene.

DeValkenaere also admitted on the stand that he had no warrant, no probable cause that a violent crime had occurred, no knowledge of the argument Lamb had earlier in the day with his girlfriend, did not seek permission to enter the property, and knew there was no active police pursuit.

After killing Lamb, DeValkenaere said over the police radio that Merritt told him the earlier incident with Lamb’s ex-girlfriend involved guns, but he later admitted that he never spoke with Merritt and that the statement he made over the air “was inaccurate.”

Nov. 12, 2021

Pool/Jill Toyoshiba, The Kansas City Star Defense attorney Molly Hastings (left) and defendant Eric DeValkenaere (right) wait as testimony is about to begin on the fourth day of the trial of DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Missouri, police detective, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Jackson County Circuit Court. DeValkenaere faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 3, 2019, shooting of Cameron Lamb.

After a day off for Veterans Day, Eric DeValkenaere’s four-day bench trial concluded with two rebuttal witnesses testifying for the defense before closing arguments.

Nov. 19, 2021

[POOL] Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star Eric DeValkenaere, center, is comforted by attorneys Dawn Parsons, left, and Holly Hastings, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge J. Dale Youngs announced on Friday, November 19, 2021, that he found DeValkenaere, a Kansas City police detective, guilty of manslaughter in the fatal December 2019 shooting of Cameron Lamb. (JILL TOYOSHIBA/The Kansas City Star)

Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge J. Dale Youngs found former KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in Cameron Lamb’s death.

He had been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, but Youngs, who oversaw the four-day bench trial, ruled that DeValkenaere was negligent but not reckless in causing Lamb’s death in convicting him of the lesser included charge.

Feb. 22, 2022

Judge J. Dale Youngs, who found ex-KCPD police officer Eric DeValkenaere guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, ruled that he would be allowed to remain free on bond with the appeal pending.

March 4, 2022

Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge J. Dale Youngs sentenced convicted former KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere to six years in prison.

March 7, 2022

Eric DeValkenaere’s attorneys filed a motion of intent to appeal the guilty verdict.

Oct. 27, 2022

Former KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere’s attorneys formally file an appeal of his conviction for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed action.

May 4, 2023

After requesting and receiving extensions to file a response to the appellate brief in November 2022 as well as January, February, March and April 2023, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office requested a sixth extension in the case.

It was granted, but Missouri Court of Appeals Western District Chief Judge Gary Witt noted that “no further extensions will be granted.”

June 2, 2023

Missouri Court of Appeals Western District Chief Judge Gary Witt reluctantly grants the sixth motion for an extension, noting that “absolutely no further extensions will be granted.”

June 13, 2023

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker sends a letter to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson asking him not to preemptively pardon former KCPD police officer Eric DeValkenaere.

June 14, 2023

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker’s office files an amicus brief, asking permission to defend the conviction of Eric DeValkenaere because her office didn’t know if the Missouri Attorney General’s Office “intends to defend the conviction” the county prosecutor obtained.

June 16, 2023

The appeals court allows the Jackson County prosecutor’s office to file a brief in support of the conviction it obtained against Eric DeValkenaere.

June 26, 2023

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office, which typically handles the prosecution’s duties in criminal appeals, filed a response to Eric DeValkenaere’s appeal that sided with the convicted former KCPD officer — a highly unusual, if not unprecedented, move.

9 a.m. — Sept. 5, 2023

Pool photo Shaun Mackelprang (right), an assistant in the Missouri Attorney General's Office, spoke Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, before the Court of Appeals for Western Missouri at a hearing in the appeal of former Kansas City, Missouri, Police Det. Eric DeValkenaere's conviction for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 3, 2019, shooting death of Cameron Lamb.

A three-judge panel with the Missouri Court of Appeals for Western Missouri hears arguments in Eric DeValkenaere’s appeal.

DeValkenaere’s appellate attorney, Jonathan Laurans, and Missouri Assistant Attorney General Shaun Mackelprang argue for overturning the verdict, while Jackson County was allowed to defend its conviction before the court.

9 a.m — Oct. 17, 2023

A three-judge panel for the Missouri Court of Appeals for Western Missouri hands down a unanimous opinion that affirms DeValkenaere’s conviction for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

The court also revoked DeValkenaere’s bond and issued a warrant for his arrest.

11:57 a.m. — Oct. 17, 2023

Platte County Sheriff's Office Eric DeValkenaere, the former Kansas City, Missouri, police officer who was convicted of two felonies in the shooting death of Cameron Lamb, has surrendered to Platte County authorities.

Convicted former Kansas City, Missouri, Police Det. Eric DeValkenaere surrendered to sheriff’s deputies at the Platte County Detention Center — where he was booked, had a mugshot taken for the first time and was processed to begin serving a six-year prison sentence.

It marked the first time DeValkenaere, now 44, was placed behind bars, where he was being held in protective custody.

Oct. 18, 2023

Attorneys for convicted ex-KCPD Det. Eric DeValkenaere filed a motion to have his appeal bond reinstated, declaring an intention to seek a rehearing of the case and possible transfer to the Missouri Supreme Court.

Oct. 24, 2023

After Eric DeValkenaere’s wife revealed during a radio interview that family attorneys had requested clemency, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office confirmed that it had received “an informal request” to pardon the convicted ex-KCPD police officer.

Oct. 25, 2023

Missouri Department of Corrections Mug shot from Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, of Eric DeValkenaere at the Missouri Department of Corrections

In accordance with the appeals court order, Eric DeValkenaere is transferred to prison at the Missouri Department of Corrections' Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.

Oct. 26, 2023

The Missouri Court of Appeals for Western Missouri denied Eric DeValkenaere’s bond-reinstatement motion.

—

