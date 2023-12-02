Missouri AG, Eric DeValkenaere attorneys file application to transfer case to Missouri Supreme Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and the attorney representing convicted former Kansas City, Missouri, police officer Eric DeValkenaere filed an application Friday afternoon to transfer his case to the Missouri Supreme Court.

The application came within the 14 day window after the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled Nov. 21 to overrule a rehearing motion and a request for the appeals court to transfer the case to the Missouri Supreme Court.

TIMELINE | Shooting of Lamb, conviction of DeValkenaere

That Nov. 21 ruling paved the way for Friday’s filing to the Missouri Supreme Court, which represents DeValkenaere’s last legal hope for overturning his double-felony conviction. His legal team had until Dec. 6 to make the filing.

KSHB

DeValkenaere — the former Kansas City, Missouri, police officer who shot and killed Cameron Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019, in the 4100 block of College Avenue — was convicted of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in November 2021 and sentenced to six years in prison in March 2022.

If the Missouri Supreme Court declines the application to transfer the request, DeValkenaere's fate would then rest in the hands of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson through a pardon or commutation.

Parson offered his opinion last month in a radio interview, saying the case is on his desk.

RELATED | Attorney: Jean Peters Baker politicized the DeValkenaere case? Not so fast

—