Appeals court overrules DeValkenaere’s rehearing motion, denies transfer to Missouri Supreme Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court is now Eric DeValkenaere’s last hope for overturning his double-felony conviction.

DeValkenaere — the former Kansas City, Missouri, police officer who shot and killed Cameron Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019, in the 4100 block of College Avenue — was convicted of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in November 2021 and sentenced to six years in prison in March 2022.

He appealed the verdict, but a three-judge panel with the Missouri Court of Appeals for Western Missouri affirmed the conviction last month.

On Tuesday, the appellate court overruled DeValkenaere’s rehearing motion and denied his application for transfer to the Missouri Supreme Court, ending proceedings at the appellate level.

The Missouri Court of Appeals also overruled and denied a similar motion the Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed on DeValkenaere’s behalf.

All 12 Western District appellate judges met in conference last Thursday before ruling on the rehearing motion.

DeValkenaere’s attorneys have until Dec. 6 to appeal directly to the Missouri Supreme Court by filing an application for transfer.

If no filing is made or if the state’s high court denies the motion for transfer, the Missouri Appeals Court would issue a final mandate that closes the case.

DeValkenaere, who turned himself in after his bond was revoked on Oct. 17, has been transferred to a prison out of state.

His attorneys are seeking clemency from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

