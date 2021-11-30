Audio captures KCPD Chief Rick Smith at scene of Cameron Lamb’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Audio from an apparent Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department dash camera video captured KCPD Chief Rick Smith commenting on the death of Cameron Lamb.

The video, obtained Tuesday by KSHB 41 News through a records request to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, contains an off camera audio clip of Smith saying, “Everyone’s good. House is clear. Bad guy is dead.”

A source familiar with the investigation confirmed to KSHB 41 News the voice belongs to Smith.

The clip came from around 1 p.m., Dec. 3, 2019 after Smith responded to the 4100 block of College Avenue, where KCPD Det. Eric DeValkeneare shot and killed Lamb.

Earlier this month, a Jackson County judge found DeValkeneare guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Citing an ongoing investigation, a KCPD spokesperson told KSBH 41 News Tuesday that because the video was not released by the department, they would not be able to confirm it was Smith on the recording.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon following reports of the remarks. He said he planned to ask the chief about the video in their next conversation but did not plan to comment further until then.