Missouri Supreme Court denies convicted ex-KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere’s transfer application

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City, Missouri, police officer Eric DeValkenaere’s conviction for shooting and killing Cameron Lamb in the driveway of his residence on Dec. 3, 2019, will stand.

The Supreme Court of Missouri denied DeValkenaere’s motion to transfer the case to the state’s high court Tuesday after the Missouri Court of Appeals for the Western District affirmed his conviction in September 2023.

The Missouri Supreme Court’s decision not to hear DeValkenaere’s case keeps his convictions for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in place.

DeValkenaere turned himself in to begin serving a six-year sentence shortly after the appeals court’s decision in mid-September. He has since been transferred out of state.

With the high court’s decision, DeValkenaere is out of options to have his conviction overturned in court.

"It is not unexpected that the Missouri Supreme Court has rendered a decision to deny transfer of the DeValkenaere decision for the Supreme Court's review," Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker, whose office secured the conviction, said in a statement. "We’re grateful for the full judicial process that’s been given this case."

That leaves DeValkenaere’s fate in the hands of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who has been asked to grant the former KCPD detective clemency.

A Jackson County judge ruled at trial that DeValkenaere and another KCPD officer, Troy Schwalm, violated the Constitution by illegally entering Lamb’s property in the 4100 block of College Avenue without a warrant, permission or probable cause that a crime was taking place, which would create exigent circumstances.

After breaking through a makeshift fence to reach the backyard, DeValkenaere claimed to see Lamb point a gun at fellow officer Schwalm, who had approached from the opposite side of the house down a wraparound driveway.

Schwalm was trying to get Lamb, who was backing a truck into a subterranean garage, to turn off his vehicle when DeValkenaere killed him.

After getting into an argument with his girlfriend earlier during the morning of the shooting, undercover officers near Lamb’s neighborhood spotted him driving his truck erratically as he chased her through city streets.

Police never initiated a chase because the only officers to witness the activity were wearing plainclothes and in unmarked vehicles, but KCPD’s helicopter eventually was used to track Lamb’s movements, which guided DeValkenaere and Schwalm to his residence.

The officers had no evidence of any crimes other than traffic charges, did not seek a warrant and did not ask Lamb’s roommate, who was on the front porch at the house when police arrived, for permission to enter the property before the deadly encounter.

KCPD refused to cooperate with the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which sought to review the case.

Instead, the case against DeValkenaere was brought before a grand jury, which handed down an indictment in June 2020.

Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge J. Dale Youngs found DeValkenaere guilty after a four-day bench trial in November 2021.

He was sentenced in March 2022 and formally appealed the verdict in October 2022.

DeValkenaere was allowed to remain free on bond throughout the trial and appeals process, only reporting to prison after the appeals court affirmed the conviction.

Lamb, a father of three, was 26 years old when he was killed.

His family has sued DeValkenaere and the police department for wrongful death.

DeValkenaere's conviction has become a political flashpoint with Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's office refusing to defend the conviction, an unprecedented decision, while Missouri Gov. Mike Parson lobs accusations of a political prosecution, though not everyone shares that view.

