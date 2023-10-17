Convicted former KCPD Det. Eric DeValkenaere surrenders in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The former Kansas City, Missouri, police officer who was convicted of two felonies in the shooting death of Cameron Lamb has surrendered to Platte County authorities.

The Missouri Court of Appeals for the Western District upheld Eric DeValkenaere’s conviction for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, issuing an opinion Tuesday morning.

After affirming the trial court’s conviction, which includes a six-year prison sentence, the appeals court revoked DeValkenaere’s bond and issued a warrant for his arrest.

A source told KSHB 41 News that he had surrendered, but the Platte County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to messages seeking confirmation.

DeValkeneare appeared on the sheriff’s office in-custody roster, which listed him as in protective custody, Tuesday afternoon.

DeValkenaere, 44, was booked into the Platte County Detention Center shortly before noon, less than three hours after the appeals court decision came down.

DeValkenaere shot and killed Lamb during an encounter in the backyard of a property in the 4100 block of College Avenue, where Lamb lived.

After a grand jury indicted DeValkenaere, Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge J. Dale Youngs found him guilty during a four-day bench trial in November 2021.

Youngs later sentenced DeValkenaere to six years in jail — three years for the manslaughter charge and six years for the armed criminal action charge, to be served concurrently.

Typically, the next step after a sheriff’s office has taken a prisoner into custody on a felony warrant to begin serving a sentence, the next step would be for DeValkenaere to be transferred to the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph for processing.

