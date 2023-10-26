Appeals court denies convicted ex-KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere’s bond motion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Court of Appeals for Western Missouri denied convicted former Kansas City, Missouri, police officer Eric DeValkenaere’s motion to reinstate an appeal bond.

After the appellate court affirmed Dealkenaere’s double-felony conviction related to shooting and killing Cameron Lamb four years ago, the court revoked his bond and issued an arrest warrant.

Judge J. Dale Youngs, who presided over DeValkenaere’s bench trial in November 2021 and found him guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, allowed the ex-KCPD detective to remain free pending appeal before he was sentenced to six years in prison in March 2022.

DeValkenaere’s attorneys indicated plans to file a motion for rehearing, which the court has yet to receive, according to online court records, after the verdict was upheld in the motion to reinstate the appeal bond, which was denied Thursday.

The motion for rehearing must be filed by Nov. 1.

The appeals court cited Missouri law, which says that “in all cases where the conviction of a defendant is affirmed on appeal ... and the defendant is to be imprisoned in any jail or by the department of corrections,” in its order.

An appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court remains possible, but DeValkenaere, who surrendered to Platte County authorities after the appellate decision and was transferred Wednesday to the Missouri Department of Corrections, will stay in prison as further legal proceedings continue.

DeValkenaere’s attorneys also have informally asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to consider a pardon.

DeValkenaere shot Lamb to death Dec. 3, 2019, in the 4100 block of College Avenue.

Youngs ruled that DeValkenaere violated Lamb's constitutional rights by entering the property without a warrant, permission or probable cause when he kicked over a makeshift fence to reach the backyard of his residence before the deadly shooting.

