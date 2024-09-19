Judge: Former KCPD Ofc. Eric DeValkenaere violated civil rights of Cameron Lamb in deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge ruled Wednesday in favor of family members of Cameron Lamb in their civil lawsuit against former Kansas City, Missouri, Police officer Erik DeValkenaere.

The family filed the federal civil lawsuit in 2021, claiming DeValkenaere violated Lamb’s fourth amendment rights and used excessive force when he entered the backyard of Lamb’s property as part of a police shooting on Dec. 3, 2019 that left Lamb dead.

In Wednesday’s ruling, United States District Court Western Missouri District Chief Judge Beth Phillips ruled that DeValkenaere violated Lamb’s fourth amendment rights. Phillips did not however grant a summary judgement on the question of if excessive force was used.

DeValkenaere was found guilty in 2022 in Jackson County Circuit Court on 2nd degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. A Missouri appeals court upheld the conviction on appeal. The Missouri Supreme Court declined to take up review of the case. DeValkenaere is serving a six year sentence on the two counts.

In the ruling, Phillips wrote that the issue of damages awarded to the Lamb’s family will be decided at a later date.

