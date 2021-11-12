Defense rests in case against KCPD detective who shot, killed Cameron Lamb

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The defense has rested in the case against KCPD Det. Eric DeValkenaere, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action after he shot and killed Cameron Lamb.

The shooting happened in December 2019 after officers entered the property where Lamb lived.

It was believed Lamb had been chasing his ex-girlfriend in his red truck, and KCPD's helicopter tracked him back to the property on College Avenue.

Lamb was backing into the garage when DeValkenaere and his partner, Det. Troy Schwalm , approached him, reportedly trying some deescalation tactics before DeValkenaere said he saw a gun and shot Lamb.

At issue in the trial are whether or not DeValkenaere acted reasonably, had a right to be on the property without a warrant , and the possibility evidence was planted after the shooting.

DeValkenaere's defense team rested its case Friday morning after calling a final two witnesses to the stand.

The first, Dr. David Clymer, testified he believed Lamb had the full use of his left hand at the time of the shooting.

That would be an important factor as DeValkenaere reported seeing a gun in his left hand.

Lamb's left index finger was injured in a previous shooting but would have been healed and fully functional by December 2019, Clymer said.

Also on the stand Friday morning was police practices expert Stephen Bradford Ijames.

He testified that DeValkenaere and Schwalm's actions that day, as far as entering the property, were appropriate.

"In the totality of these circumstances, reasonable, prudent, experienced officers would believe that investigative attention was necessary," he said.

Ultimately, Ijames said he believed DeValkenaere's actions that day — including the use of deadly force on Lamb — were reasonable.

The prosecution's cross examination focused largely on whether or not DeValkenaere and Schwalm had a right to be on private property.

Court recessed and will resume at 1 p.m., at which time parties are expected to deliver closing arguments.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .