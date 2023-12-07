All options remain on table as Missouri Gov. Parson contemplates Eric DeValkenaere’s conviction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said all options remain on the table as he contemplates whether to intervene in the conviction of ex-Kansas City, Missouri, police officer Eric DeValkenaere.

A judge convicted DeValkenaere of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in November 2021 for killing Cameron Lamb while on duty in December 2019.

The Western District Court of Appeals upheld the conviction in September 2023.

DeValkenaere’s legal team and the state’s attorney general filed an application to transfer the case to the Missouri Supreme Court last week.

Parson's office confirmed in October 2023 it had “received an informal request for clemency from Mr. DeValkenaere’s family attorneys."

During an interview with KCUR radio host Steve Kraske on Thursday's "Up to Date," Parson indicated he’s leaning toward letting the case go through the entire court system before making a final decision. He hinted it could be months before he acts.

Parson told Kraske he’s considering a pardon or a commutation among several options, calling the situation “a tough case.”

DeValkenaere was sentenced in March 2022 to six years in prison.

A pardon completely removes guilt, while a commutation would shorten the convict's sentence but not exonerate the person.

DeValkenaere was transferred to an out-of-state prison in November.

During the interview, Parson said he has not spoken directly to the families of Lamb or DeValkenaere, but said he has received messages from people advocating for both families.

He added that he intends to stick to the facts and not let emotions guide his decision-making process.

This week, Lamb's family members gathered at his gravesite to commemorate the fourth anniversary of his death.

