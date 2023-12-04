Cameron Lamb's family honors his memory with balloon release on 4th anniversary of his death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday, Dec. 3, marks four years since Cameron Lamb was shot and killed by former Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Det. Eric DeValkenaere, who was convicted in 2021 of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

“It’s been painful because I grew up with no dad,” said Cincere Lamb, son of Cameron Lamb.

Cincere and his brother, Camer Lamb Jr., said they hold onto the memories they have of their father before his death.

“He was funny, he was a gentleman, he was a ladies' man, he liked to work on his cars and he loved wearing overalls, like he wore them every day in the summer,” Cameron Lamb Jr. said.

Keeping Lamb's memory alive for the last four years has comforted his mother, Laurie Bey, through her grief, which she said has taken a toll.

“He was into his children, he was into his family and he was into the community,” Bey said. "Going back four years ago, and to be hit with such devastation, that's just like your heart has been ripped to pieces.”

Bey said her family released nine balloons Sunday to represent the nine seconds it took for Lamb to lose his life.

"I would rather know what it feels like to be celebrating something great, like, 'Oh, how does this feel to know that your son got accepted into this or that?' ... It’s hard,” Bey said.

But with no choice but to move forward, Bey said her family will do whatever it takes to keep Lamb's memory alive for the loving son, brother, nephew, grandson and father he was.

“It’s so important that we always do everything that we can to uplift his name [and] to have commemoration days for him,” she said.

