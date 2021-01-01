Leslie DelasBour

Leslie started working for KSHB in June 2021, she was previously a reporter at WFTX in Fort Myers, Florida. She graduated from the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications at Hampton University, and interned at KHOU in Houston, Texas.

One thing that keeps Leslie excited about her job is the trust she builds with viewers the people who have allowed her to tell their story. She wants to help others in a time of need, bring the community closer together and help them better understand one another.

Although Leslie is new to town, she loves Kansas City’s rich history. She’s enjoying the amazing barbecue and having fun with the strong sports community. You might see her out at the American Jazz or Negro League Museum or maybe a Chiefs game.

When Leslie isn’t checking her 41 Action News app for the latest news updates, she reads CNN, the New York Times and Washington Post. She gets story ideas from local papers or by talking to community members. She loves Disney movies and shows like “Spongebob Squarepants”, “Friends” and “Greenleaf.”

Check her out on Twitter.

