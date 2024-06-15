Surrounded by love, family of Mckinley Johnson Jr. hold vigil to honor him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mckinley Johnson Jr.'s life was taken near Truman Road and Grand Boulevard early Monday morning, and Friday evening, his family and loved ones came back to the place where their lives were changed to pay their respects.

"We going to love my brother forever," Breanna Johnson said.

Surrounded by love, Breanna Johnson is trying to hold on as she grieves the loss of her brother who was also known as "Mac."

“I'm not OK; I'm never going to be OK," she said. "That's my little brother, but today is love; it's been love all week."

KSHB 41 News staff Vigil for McKinley Johnson.

Breanna Johnson says she's happy as she looks around to see the support for her family.

KSHB 41 News staff Vigil for McKinley Johnson

"It means we are not letting my brother die," she said. "He already died, and he won't die twice; I can promise you that my brother is going to forever live on."

Mckinley Johnson Jr. was killed as he was enjoying a night out with friends at Prime Bar and Grill. He was killed not far from the establishment.

KSHB 41 reached out to the bar's owner for comment on the incident.

"We have security that checks for weapons and contraband. Nothing transpired inside our establishment; [it was a] peaceful night," Jose Lainez, owner of Prime Bar and Grill, said in part in a statement. "I was alerted that something happened, like three buildings away from ours."

Jasmine Adams, Mckinley Johnson Jr.'s cousin, said her family isn't just saddened by his loss, but also the violence in KCMO.

"They took my cousin," Adams said. "He's gone, 28 years old, for what?"

Ronneisha Ellis, another loved one of Mckinley Johnson Jr., talked about the impact he had on others.

“He's one of a kind," she said. "Mac is just who Mac is he — lights up a room with just his smile. You see all these people out here; they are here for a reason, like Mac was loved; very, very loved."

For now, Breanna Johnson says her goal is to keep her brother's legacy alive.

KSHB 41 News staff Vigil for McKinley Johnson

“We're going to forever remember Mckinley Johnson Jr. 'Mac' Johnson," she said.

