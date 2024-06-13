Family of McKinley Johnson, man killed in triple shooting, speaks out about violence in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Early Monday morning, a triple shooting occurred near Truman Road and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting left 28-year-old McKinley Johnson dead.

His sister, Breanna Johnson, told KSHB 41 News the loss of her brother hurts.

"It probably won't set in stone until I see my brother laying in that casket honestly," Johnson said.

Breanna Johnson is trying to cope with the loss of her baby brother.

“From getting that call at 12:51 Monday saying that Mack has just been shot, it's just been hard," she said. "Taking it second by second, day by day."

Known to his family and close friends as Mack, Mckinley Johnson was shot and killed as he was enjoying a night out.

"That's why I don't go out no more; I did that already," Breanna Johnson said. "In this day and age, it's not safe to really go out anymore because of how things are going."

The shooting happened not far from the nightclub Prime Bar and Grill, but Mckinley Johnson's family isn't blaming the establishment, but instead the person who pulled the trigger.

"It's not the bar's problem; it's the people. They can't control the alcohol people consume because everybody's alcohol level is different," Breanna Johnson said. "So you can't really control all of that, so I don't want to put the blame on Prime because it's not Prime; a person killed my brother, not that business, so I don't want their business to be hurt within this because they had nothing to do with it."

KSHB 41 reached out to the Owner of Prime Bar and Grill.

He did not wish to go on camera, but said he was present the night of the shooting.

The owner isn't aware of what led to the shooting and said security measures were in place.

"We have security that checks for weapons and contraband. Nothing transpired inside our establishment; [it was a] peaceful night. I was alerted that something happened, like three buildings away from ours," the owner said in a statement. "We are a disabled veteran small business, Hispanic and woman-owned set aside. My business partner is a Hispanic female. We are abiding citizens that contribute to our city economy, providing direct and indirect economic support to our city through employment, the purchase of supplies, and service contracts. We have all types of customers — hispanics, blacks, country — you name it. We don’t issued weapons in our establishment to disrupt the city. We don’t own the cars or have any association with those doing donuts across our city."

Breanna Johnson says she's now going to hold onto the memories of her brother being a star football player, family man and more.

“His smile would light up a room. Everything about my brother is just amazing; if you got to know Mack, Mack was a joy,” Johnson said. "Not being able to see my brother is really hard; I'm not used to going into an empty room and now knowing he's never coming back."

—

