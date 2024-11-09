‘A double punch in the gut’: Cameron Lamb’s parents react to governor-elect’s position on clemency

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

The father of Cameron Lamb questions the reasons why Missouri’s new governor-elect might grant clemency to Lamb’s killer.

In 2021, a judge convicted Eric DeValkenaere of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for the 2019 death of Lamb. DeValkenaere was a detective for the Kansas City Police Department at the time of the shooting.

He followed Lamb home after witnessing Lamb chase another car. He shot Lamb while investigating the chase.

Provided by Cameron Lamb's family Cameron Lamb and his family

A judge determined DeValkenaere did not have standing to be on Lamb’s property at the time of the shooting. A state appeals court upheld the conviction.

DeValkenaere is in prison serving a six-year sentence.

KSHB The Kansas City, Missouri, police detective who shot and killed Cameron Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019, Eric DeValkenaere, took the stand in his own defense Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Wednesday, Governor-elect Mike Kehoe said he is friends with DeValkenaere’s wife.

“I’ve met Sarah and Eric before he was imprisoned - and I would say wrongly,” Kehoe said at a press event. “I believe we need to have Eric’s back. I’ve been very vocal in saying should I succeed in running for governor, Eric DeValkenaere will be home with his family. I still am hopeful and prayerful that happens before I get into the governor’s office.”

Photo courtesy KOMU Missouri Governor-elect Mike Kehoe

Current Gov. Mike Parson said he has not decided whether to grant DeValkenaere clemency before he leaves office in January.

“We used to say it’s a slap in the face what they doing, but they put a double punch in the gut with this situation,” Lamb’s father, Aquil Bey, said.

Charlie Keegan Aquil Bey

He believes the courts followed the law and doesn’t think a man should get out of prison because he’s friends with the governor who has the power to pardon him.

Lamb’s mother, Laurie Bey, plans to spend Christmas at her son’s gravesite.

“With everything and all the rumors that are out now, he [DeValkenaere] will get to come out right around the holidays and spend the time with his family and break bread with them. It’s hard because we cannot do the same thing,” she said.

Charlie Keegan Laurie Bey

DeValkenaere's wife, Sarah, posted on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday applauding Kehoe. "This my friends is why I told you to vote for Mike Kehoe! He is strong and courageous and will stand up for what is right," she wrote.

Kehoe takes office on January 13, 2025.

