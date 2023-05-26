Convicted KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere remains free as AG requests 6th extension in appeals case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 15 months after former Kansas City, Missouri, Police Officer Eric DeValkenaere was sentenced to prison in the shooting death of Cameron Lamb and despite a judge’s warning that no further extensions would be granted, the Missouri Attorney General's Office asked for a sixth extension Wednesday in the case.

Missouri Court of Appeals Western District Chief Judge Gary Witt granted extensions at the Attorney General Office’s request in November, January, February, March and April.

But in the order granting the extension last month, Witt noted that the state’s brief in response to DeValekenaere’s appeal, which was filed in October 2022, had to be filed by Friday and that “no further extensions will be granted.”

Despite that, Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office filed the sixth motion for an extension Tuesday. Deputy Attorney General Shaun Mackelprang also signed the request, which seeks an extension until June 26.

Bailey’s office blamed the resignation of former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and his office’s efforts to oust her for the continued delay.

“In accordance with the Court’s order, and with respect thereto, undersigned counsel intended to complete respondent’s brief by the current deadline, and undersigned counsel does not make this motion for an extension lightly,” the Attorney General’s office said in the new filing.

It called the Gardner situation “unanticipated and extraordinary” in making the request, noting that DeValkenaere’s attorney, Jonathan Laurans, does not oppose the extension.

A Jackson County grand jury recommended charges against DeValkenaere nearly three years ago.

DeValkenaere shot and killed Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019, after alleging that Lamb pointed a gun at his partner during an encounter in the backyard of a house in the 4100 block of College Avenue.

Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Dale Youngs found DeValkenaere guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action after a four-day bench trial in November 2021.

Before he was even sentenced to six years in prison in March 2022, Youngs had ruled in February 2022 that DeValkenaere could remain free on bond during his appeal of the conviction in an unprecedented decision.

A notice of appeal was filed five days after DeValkenaere’s March 4 sentencing, but the formal appeal wasn’t filed for seven months.

DeValkenaere, who also was allowed to surrender rather than be arrested, has never spent time inside a cell during the criminal proceedings.

Lamb’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against DeValkenaere and the KCPD Board of Police Commissioners.

