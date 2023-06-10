One person reported killed and another critically wounded in a shooting about 9 p.m. in KCMO.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and another was critically wounded Friday night in a shooting incident at East 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard in KCMO.

A third person suffered less serious injuries, but it wasn't immediately known if the third injured person had been shot.

Four ambulances, dozens of firefighters and police flooded the area after the violence.

No suspect description was immediately available.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.

