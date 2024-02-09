Woman files lawsuit against KCPD officer previously involved in deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lansing, Kansas, resident Bermeeka Mitchell filed a civil lawsuit in Platte County Circuit Court Tuesday alleging she was the victim of battery, assault and false imprisonment at the hands of a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer working in a security capacity at a Northland Walmart.

According to court documents, Mitchell was recording the arrest of another, unrelated person on Sept. 11, 2022, at the Walmart at 8551 N. Boardwalk Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mitchell says she was told she couldn’t record on Walmart property but refused to stop recording. She was eventually approached by KCPD Officer Blayne Newton, who informed her she was under arrest for trespassing.

During the arrest, Mitchell alleges Newton twisted both of her arms in a forceful manner and ground the heel of his boot on her foot.

Once handcuffed, Newton led Mitchell to a private room where he told her she would not face any charges if she didn’t make a scene when leaving the store.

Mitchell’s attorneys are asking the court for damages as a result of the incident. A docket call on the lawsuit is set for May 10, 2024.

A KCPD spokesperson said the department generally doesn't comment on pending litigation "to ensure fairness for all sides invovled."

This is not the first time Newton’s actions have come under the microscope.

In March 2022, the family of Donnie Sanders sued Newton, who shot and killed an unarmed Sanders during a traffic stop in 2020 (https://www.kshb.com/news/local-news/donnie-sanders-family-sues-kcpd-officer-bopc).

