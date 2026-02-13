Kansas City, Missouri, police officer part of several use-of-force investigations resigns from department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer involved in several use-of-force investigations over the last several years resigned Friday, the Kansas City Police Department announced.

A KCPD spokesperson said the department and Blayne Newton had “mutually agreed” for Newton to relinquish his authority as a police officer as of Feb. 4, and to resign no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13.

Under the terms of the agreement , the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners authorized a settlement of $50,000. Newton is prohibited from seeking employment within a BOPC capacity. He is also prohibited from applying for or accepting any private security licenses issued by the BOPC.

“As the situation involved closed personnel issues, the Department will not have further comment,” a KCPD spokesperson said Friday.

Last month, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced her office’s findings in the June 2023 incident involving Newton, in which Newton shot and killed two people.

While Johnson determined that Newton’s actions were not criminal , she encouraged the department to review Newton’s continued employment.

“While employment decisions are addressed solely with KCPD and the Board of Police Commissioners, we trust their leadership will give our concerns serious consideration,” Johnson said on Jan. 21.

In the months following the deadly June 2023 encounter, family members of one of the victims killed by Newton filed a wrongful death lawsuit against KCPD. The BOPC settled the lawsuit in November 2025 for $3.3 million.

Johnson’s January call to review Newton’s employment wasn’t the first time the prosecutor’s office brought up the issue.

In 2023, an advisory board under the administration of former Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker recommended Newton's employment be reconsidered.

In 2022, a $65,000 settlement was approved for excessive force involving Newton.

