'Money doesn’t heal scars': Judge approves $3.5 million settlement in deadly 2023 KCPD shooting

Jackson County Judge Sarah Castle approved a $3.5 million settlement Friday afternoon in a civil lawsuit against Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Officer Blayne Newton.

On June 9, 2023, near the intersection of East 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, Officer Newton shot and killed Kristen Fairchild and Marcel Nelson.

Newton also shot Jaden Thorns in the head. Thorns survived the shooting.

KSHB 41 obtained dash camera footage from the shooting.

According to court documents, Kristen Fairchild was driving a van. Her partner, Marcel Nelson, was in the front passenger seat. Nelson’s nephew, Jaden Thorns, was in the back seat.

Officer Newton claimed someone was hanging out of a truck in front of him while holding a rifle. The rifle was pointed at Fairchild's van. Dash camera footage corroborates Newton's story.

Before attempting to pursue the truck, dash camera video shows Officer Newton pull next to Fairchild's van. He fires several shots from inside his police vehicle.

Nelson and Fairchild died at the shooting scene.

The lawsuit claimed Nelson acted in self defense against the person with a rifle.

The lawsuit accused Officer Newton of recklessness, negligence and using an unreasonable amount of force — deadly force.

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson met with Attorney John Picerno and his client, Clay Gardner, immediately after Friday's settlement hearing.

"Money’s nice…my mom is better," Gardner said.

Picerno said Gardner was homeless after his mother's death.

"Just trying to survive..that’s it," Gardner said. "I could care less if he gets charged, but he at least needs to be removed off the streets. I walk these streets. How would it affect me if I got pulled over by the same officer that killed my mother? The same officer who hurt all these people."

Eboney Allmon is Nelson's sister. Her son, Jaden, was the backseat passenger who survived the shooting.

She met Jackson at her brother's memorial site after the hearing.

Allmon said: "After leaving there it still felt the same. The money only goes so far — only does so much. It won't bring him back or Ms. Fairchild back."

She believes the judge did her job.

As for Allmon's son, she said Thorns is still coping and dealing with angry emotions.

Officer Newton has a history of excessive force

As of Friday, Officer Newton is still employed with KCPD.

However, he's demonstrated a pattern of excessive force.

In 2022, a $65,000 settlement was approved for excessive force that involved Newton.

He's killed three people on the job, including Donnie Sanders.

In 2023, an advisory board under former Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker's administration recommended Newton's employment be reconsidered.

Meeting minutes from a KCMO Board of Police Commissioners meeting in 2020 revealed commissioners received 15 emails calling for Newton's removal.

KCPD settlement payouts

Settlement records from the City of Kansas City show payouts totaling over $19 million from January 2021 to October 2024.

The outcome of this case involving Newton brings KCPD settlements to more than $21 million for 2025.

Cameron Lamb's family will receive a $4.1 million settlement.

Ricky Kidd will receive a $14 million settlement.

"It’s disgusting…it’s sad," Allmon said. "They're allowing this to happen. This is one of their people. I believe his stripes should be pulled. He shouldn’t be allowed to be an officer anywhere."

Picerno also represented Bermeeka Mitchell when she sued and won a $65,000 settlement in 2022.

"I don’t know of any law enforcement officer who has killed three people before," Picerno said. "I don’t know what the over/under should be before you pull someone off the streets. Anyone who has killed three people should not be on the streets...plenty of other jobs out there."

Newton's attorney did not return requests for a statement.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department sent KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson a statement:

"We have reached a tentative agreement to resolve this case. However, due to the timeline of the agreement, the case is active litigation until a later date. As such, we will refrain from any further comment at this time to ensure fairness for all sides involved. In regard to disciplinary actions of department members, that information would not be publicly available pursuant to Missouri Sunshine Law 610.021.13."

