KCPD, Ricky Kidd reach $14M settlement in wrongful conviction lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ricky Kidd, a man who served more than 20 years in prison for a double homicide in which he was later exonerated, has reached a settlement in a wrongful conviction lawsuit.

Attorneys representing Kidd announced Friday they had reached a $14 million settlement in the lawsuit against the Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners.

Kidd was initially convicted of a 1996 double homicide. He was exonerated in 2019.

“This $14 million settlement speaks unequivocally to Mr. Kidd’s innocence, and to his unwavering perseverance, dignity, and strength in the face of tremendous suffering during 23 years of wrongful imprisonment,” Kidd’s attorney Amelia Green said in a statement Friday.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson confirmed the settlement Friday to KSHB 41. The spokesperson said the settlement would be paid out through the next four fiscal years. The settlement did not indicate an admission of liability or wrongdoing.

"The Board of Police Commissioners takes seriously its obligation to manage litigation in a way that serves not only the interests of the Kansas City Police Department, but, most importantly, those of the community it serves. This resolution is no different. Mr. Kidd's lawsuit involved former personnel and events of nearly 30 years ago. The Department will take the benefit of the lessons learned throughout the course of this litigation and embed those lessons in its ongoing and continuous efforts to ensure Kansas Citians receive the highest level of police service," the statement read. "The Board appreciates Mr. Kidd's reasoned and sincere efforts in arriving at this resolution and wishes him and his family well."

