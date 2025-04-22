Family of Cameron Lamb, KCPD reach $4.1M settlement in wrongful death lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge Tuesday accepted a $4.1 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by family members of Cameron Lamb against the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Lamb was shot and killedby KCPD Ofc. Eric DeValkenaere in December 2019 in the 4100 block of College Avenue.

DeValkenaere would later be found guilty of two felony counts in connection with Lamb’s death and sentenced to prison.

In December 2024, former Missouri Gov. Mike Parson commuted DeValkenaere’s sentence.

While the criminal case against DeValkenaere proceeded through the court system, Lamb’s family filed the wrongful death lawsuit in June 2021 against DeValkenaere and members of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

Under the terms of the settlement, none of the parties in the lawsuit admit any liability or fault.

KSHB 41 anchor Caitlin Knute was in touch with Cameron Lamb's mother, Laurie Bey, on Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm grateful that funds will be released to assist with the kids and his upbringing since their dad is no longer her to provide for them," Bey told Knute. "This helps. It doesn't change the fact that I miss my son dearly, and would rather have his life over money."

