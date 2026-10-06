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Independence approves rezoning request to bring grocery store to shuttered JCPenney site

JCPenney closed its Independence location six years ago, but the space is finally getting a new lease on life after the City Council approved rezoning that will allow Dillons to take over to location.
Independence approves rezoning request to bring grocery store to shuttered JCPenney site
Independence JCPenney hearing
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INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod.

JCPenney closed its Independence location in the Bolger Square shopping center six years ago, but the space is finally getting a new lease on life.

The Independence City Council unanimously approved a rezoning plan Monday that paves the way for the Phillips Edison Group, a Cincinnati-based real estate investment firm that specializes in neighborhood grocery stores, to open a Dillons grocery store in the vacant space.

The property, which saw a rezoning change in 2023, reverts to a general commercial zoning designation, which it had been from 1969 until three years ago.

Phillips Edison said the Dillons would include a full-service grocery store, drive-through pharmacy, online order pickup and gas station, which would be located in the southwest corner of the parking lot between the 123,000-square-foot building and a Casey’s that was rebranded in recent years.

The retail development is anchored by a Target, Merchant Square, Longhorn Steakhouse and other retail shops.

After the JCPenney closed, the city rezoned the property in 2023 to high-density residential/planned unit development, but there was opposition to the proposed 358-unit complex and it was never built.

City staff recommended approval of the rezoning request in a late August report. The Independence Planning Commission unanimously supported the project.

A first reading on the request took place Sept. 21 with a public hearing and second reading Monday before council approval.

Tod Palmer

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