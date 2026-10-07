Business owners bring questions and concerns to the federal small business leader during event at Shatto Milk

OSBORN, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Tariffs and increased fuel prices have created challenges for Shatto Milk, the owner told the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Wednesday.

SBA leader hears from Missouri business owners at Shatto Milk event

“That adds additional costs to us, costs we don’t want to pass on to the customer,” Matt Shatto explained. “Combine that with concerns about the idea of inflation over the past couple of years, and it’s a perfect storm.”

Matt Reeb/KSHB Matt Shatto runs Shatto Milk, a dairy in Osborn, Missouri.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler toured Shatto Milk and held a roundtable event to promote President Donald Trump’s economic agenda.

She said the administration has cut regulations and launched new loan programs like the “Grocery Guarantee,” which have helped create new jobs.

“What’s exciting is we’re 19 months into the administration. When you see those types of results, and we’re just getting started, we’re going to continue to build on that great framework,” Loeffler said.

Matt Reeb/KSHB Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler leads a roundtable panel at Shatto Milk.

Shatto imports his glass milk bottles from Canada. He’s less concerned about new loan programs and more interested in what the administration can do about tariffs.

“From our standpoint, the capital side is not one I focus on. I don’t want to borrow more money,” Shatto said. “I want my costs of inputs to go down; that’s our focus.”

When pressed about how tariffs impact small businesses, Loeffler said the president’s been responsive.

“Where there are adjustments that we can make on tariffs, the president has done that. We’ve seen that with importing equipment. But the number one thing we see is rising demand leading to more of a need for a skilled workforce,” she said.

Business partners Bert Kollars and Jeff Dousharm are interested in SBA loans. They’re looking to expand Tiger-Rock Martial Arts franchises.

Matt Reeb/KSHB Business partners Jeff Dousharm (left) and Bert Kollars attend an SBA roundtable discussion.

Changes to certain SBA loan programs, like only making U.S. citizens eligible, took effect Oct. 1.

Kollars didn’t see Wednesday’s event as a political issue. He’s just looking for answers and is grateful to hear directly from leadership.

“We have about 10 different candidates to open stores throughout the Midwest and the United States. We’re looking for money,” Kollars explained the urgency.

He sees the SBA as a resource to help entrepreneurs succeed.

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