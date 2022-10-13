Tiger-Rock Martial Arts selects Lenexa as new headquarters location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tiger-Rock Martial Arts announced the location of its new corporate headquarters in The District at City Center in Lenexa Thursday.

"We can’t imagine a better place to continue innovating and impacting the community of tomorrow," said COO Randy Peters in a press release.

Tiger-Rock recently opened a flagship academy in Lenexa, which will feature a podcast and video studio.

The Lenexa location is the second academy in the Johnson County area, along with an Olathe academy.

An Overland Park location will open soon, according to a press release.

“Since the Covid pandemic, we’ve led in the areas of adapting and innovating new technologies to help empower the youth of America and prepare them to better serve their communities,” said CEO Bert Kollars. “We reach kids and families where they are to help combat social isolation issues for families and provide a hybrid experience that promotes social interaction with peers.”

Tiger-Rock Martial Arts was founded by Kollars in 1983.

Since its founding, Tiger-Rock has grown to more than 100 locations in the United States, with over 1 million registered members and 17,000 active members.

