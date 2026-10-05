MoDOT will close I-70 from Prospect to Van Brunt for 11 months, here's how to learn more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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MoDOT will close I-70 from Prospect to Van Brunt for 11 months beginning in early 2027 - and the agency is hosting two public meetings to help drivers understand what's ahead and how to plan for the changes.

MoDOT will close I-70 from Prospect to Van Brunt for 11 months

MoDOT will present at the Blue Springs City Council meeting Monday, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers, to answer questions about the closure and explain the impact to local drivers.

The agency is also hosting a public open-house meeting Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gregg-Klice Community Center, where attendees can learn about the timeline, detours and ask questions about the project before construction begins in 2027.

The $237 million project is a major reconstruction of the more than 60-year-old highway. MoDOT says the shutdown is the fastest and safest way to complete the work.

MoDOT's James Pflum addressed why the project requires a full road closure.

"Pretty significant change ... enough that it's a lot better for us to go in with the roadway closed, and it's a lot safer for everyone. This option is the best option for fixing our roadway." Pflum said.

The project includes repairing more than 20 bridges. Crews also plan to realign the Benton and Jackson curves. The project would also add a new eastbound lane, and MoDOT says the work will help prepare the highway for future expansion.

Drivers should expect major traffic impacts once the closure begins. Kansas City Police expect more traffic on major east-west streets across the city once drivers are forced to reroute.

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