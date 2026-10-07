Former Kmart on NE Vivion Road has sat empty for more than a decade, and no plans are in sight

KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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A former Kmart on Northeast Vivion Road in Kansas City's Northland has sat vacant for more than a decade — and records show nothing has been submitted to the city for the property in more than five years.

Jack McCormick

The property is owned by the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, the region's bus agency. The city has no ownership stake in the site.

Don worked at the Kmart starting in the late 1980s, following his father, who spent more than 20 years at the store. He recalls it as a thriving hub for the community.

Jack McCormick

"It was a very busy store. Lots of business. Had an automotive center. Had layaway. Had a cafeteria. Had all you can eat Friday catfish dinners," Don said.

Don says the store was also one of Kmart's Showplace locations — a site corporate visitors would travel to see. Today, the property sits vacant.

"It's disappointing. I mean, these blocks here now are new. You can't drive up to the front of the building anymore, which is, you know, sad, "Don said.

Jack McCormick

I reached out to City Hall in Kansas City to ask what plans exist for the property. The city says when staff look up the address in its Compass system, nothing has been submitted in more than five years.

"I think the city just doesn't have priorities up. Their priorities are downtown stadium area, where they're putting stadiums and stuff like that." Don said.

Jack McCormick

"I think they need to move on and figure out what they want to do with the area."Don said.

Don says the vacant space could be an opportunity to bring people back to this part of the Northland.

"Tear it down and have green space because you have all the building up here on the cross street where the Payless Cascade and the Mall used to be, and there's really nothing growing out here." Don said.

I reached out to KCATA about its plans for the property but have not heard back.

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