Callin' Kansas City: Garth Brooks is taking over the T-Mobile Center for back-to-back shows in November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is returning to Kansas City, Missouri next month.

The singer's “Blame It All on My Roots” arena tour will takeover the T-Mobile Center for back-to-back nights on November 6 and 7.

Brooks says Kansas City “kind of gave me my life.”

Not only was his mother born here, but Brooks' first gig as an artist took place at the old KC Opry.

Brooks also helped open the City's new downtown arena in 2007, then known as Sprint Center, with nine sold-out shows. He came back to a capacity crowd in May 2017.

“The second I get here, I feel comfortable,” Brooks says.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, October 16.

All tickets cost $155 ($140 ticket price, plus a $5 facility fee and $10 service charge), plus applicable taxes.

The shows happen to be on a weekend when the Chiefs are playing at home, which has Brooks extra excited.

“To get to play KC on any day is an event, but to get to play KC on a Chiefs’ home game weekend makes this a PARTY!” Brooks said.