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Callin' Kansas City: Garth Brooks is taking over the T-Mobile Center for back-to-back shows in November

Garth Brooks joins Amazon's streaming service
Julie Jacobson
<p>In this July 8, 2016, file photo, Garth Brooks sings "Ain't Going Down" during a concert at Yankee Stadium in New York. A week after launching its new paid streaming music service, Amazon announced a deal with one of the streaming music’s biggest holdouts: country superstar Brooks. Brooks, who is the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history, has kept his music off streaming services for his entire career until Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, when select albums and songs will be available on Amazon Music Unlimited. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)</p>
Garth Brooks joins Amazon's streaming service
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is returning to Kansas City, Missouri next month.

The singer's “Blame It All on My Roots” arena tour will takeover the T-Mobile Center for back-to-back nights on November 6 and 7.

Brooks says Kansas City “kind of gave me my life.”

Not only was his mother born here, but Brooks' first gig as an artist took place at the old KC Opry.

Brooks also helped open the City's new downtown arena in 2007, then known as Sprint Center, with nine sold-out shows. He came back to a capacity crowd in May 2017.

“The second I get here, I feel comfortable,” Brooks says.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, October 16.

All tickets cost $155 ($140 ticket price, plus a $5 facility fee and $10 service charge), plus applicable taxes.

The shows happen to be on a weekend when the Chiefs are playing at home, which has Brooks extra excited.

“To get to play KC on any day is an event, but to get to play KC on a Chiefs’ home game weekend makes this a PARTY!” Brooks said.

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