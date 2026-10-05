Kansas City, Missouri, man fatally struck on US 169 Highway in Miami County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was fatally struck Sunday night on U.S. 169 Highway between Evening Star Road and Pleasant Valley Road in Miami County, Kansas.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of the incident around 10 p.m. Sunday.

A caller said they had witnessed the person running in the middle of the highway before they were struck by a vehicle.

As first responders arrived, the pedestrian was struck a second time.

The sheriff’s office believes a third vehicle — a black Hyundai Tucson with black wheels — may have struck the pedestrian; the first two vehicles stayed at the scene to speak with deputies.

Emergency crews attempted to render aid to the pedestrian, who later died at a nearby hospital.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Curtis Thaxton, of KCMO.

The highway was closed for several hours as crews worked the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 913-294-3232 or the anonymous tips line at 816-474-8477.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.