OLATHE, Kan.. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She's been covering the closures in the Olathe Public Schools District extensively. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Hundreds of Olathe families are still reeling after learning the school their children attend may be closing next year.

Parents call for more information after Olathe Public Schools District's decision to close 6 schools

The Olathe Public Schools District announced last week six schools are recommended to close next year due to declining enrollment within the area.

But many families from Walnut Grove to Black Bob Elementary are organizing to keep their schools open.

Brian Luton

"That's what I'm here to do, I'm here to fight for my child," Nicole Trendel, a parent, said.

The chalk on the building is still fresh from Monday night's ''Chalk the Walk" event with that same message: Save Black Bob Elementary.

More than 50 parents and teachers came together at Thursday night's PTA meeting to organize all the information they've gotten from the district about its decision and to continue to call for the information they haven't gotten yet.

Hundreds of families are still in shock after Olathe Public School District's announcement to close Indian Trail Middle School, Heritage, Scarbourough, Tomahawk, Walnut Grove and Black Bob Elementary School.

Brian Luton

"Gut wrenching. It's heartbreaking. It's so hard," parent Jess Lyon said.

Another parent said the school was one of the main reasons she moved to her neighborhood.

"The school was absolutely one of the reasons I moved to this neighborhood," parent Abigail Hutton said.

The decision comes as the district is facing significant declining enrollment.

They need to make tough financial decisions. According to the district, the decision to close several schools will save an estimated $12 million a year.

"We understand schools have to close, we understand that," Trendel said. "But there haven't been enough reasons and actual factual data to tell us why this one."

Trendel, Hutton and Lyon are wanting more answers on the district's decision. That would include the criteria behind the task force's ranking to close Black Bob Elementary over other schools with fewer students.

"How do you explain it to your child when you have no real actual information to go off of," Trendel said.

KSHB 41 News was invited to attend Thursday night's community meeting where parents started organizing how to share their concerns with the school district.

"We didn't have our voice in it at all and now we feel like we're having to rush our voice into this," Lyon said.

But Olathe Public Schools did not allow KSHB 41 News to bring our camera inside the public meeting, citing district policy, safety concerns and wanting to give parents and staff the space to speak freely.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne went in to listen without recording the meeting.

Brian Luton

"We're not getting any of the answers that we're asking for, we just want information," Hutton said. "We want the data to see for ourselves to be able to understand these decisions."

Parents are mainly concerned that the school district has not released traffic impacts, walkabililty studies or the new boundary maps once the schools will close.

Hutton explained she's worried about her first and fourth grade children walking more than 2 miles to Arbor Creek Elementary, where the district has said the language immersion program will relocate.

"To me, that is not old enough to walk home and cross 151st and 159th," Hutton said.

The district's recommendation to close the schools is not the final word.

That vote by the school board will come in October.

Until then, parents are planning to bring their concerns directly to the school board at the September 22 community meeting at Olathe South High School at 5:30 p.m.

KSHB 41 News asked Olathe Public Schools to speak with someone with the district on Thursday about the decision to close Black Bob Elementary, but no one was made available.

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