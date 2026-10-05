Olathe Superintendent Dr. Brent Yeager named 2027 Kansas Superintendent of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dr. Brent Yeager, superintendent of Olathe Public Schools, has been named the 2027 Kansas Superintendent of the Year.

Yeager has served as Olathe's superintendent since 2021.

He began his career with the district as principal at Fairview Elementary in 2007. He then served as executive director of general administration and elementary programs before becoming assistant superintendent for learning services.

“This is an incredible honor, and one I share with the thousands of people who pour their hearts into our students every day,” Yeager said in a news release. "Olathe is home for me, and I am incredibly proud to represent a district and community that have meant so much to me and my family. I am truly humbled."

Olathe Public Schools is the largest school district in the Kansas City area, serving approximately 28,500 students and more than 5,000 employees, according to the Kansas School Superintendents Association (KSSA). Still, declining enrollment has been discussed at length recently with the decision to close six schools next year.

Yeager earned his bachelor's degree at Kansas State University in 2001. He later earned his master's and doctorate degrees at Baker University.

Yeager will be honored alongside fellow nominees Cindy Couchman (USD 313) and Blake Vargas (USD 436) at the 2027 Kansas Superintendent of the Year Gala on Nov. 5 in Wichita. As the Kansas winner, Yeager will be considered for the 2027 National Superintendent of the Year.

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