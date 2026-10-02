5 elementary schools, 1 middle school set to close in Olathe next year

OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Olathe Public Schools approved several school closures for the upcoming year amid declining enrollment and growing financial needs.

In a unanimous vote Thursday night, the Olathe Board of Education decided to move forward with closing Indian Trail Middle School and the Black Bob, Walnut Grove, Heritage, Tomahawk and Scarborough elementary schools.

The decision came after a month of parents, teachers and students sharing their concerns. KSHB 41 News has been amplifying those voices as they called for more on the district's reasoning for each school closure.

According to leadership, the district has a great need for facility alignment and consolidation due to significantly lower enrollment and high maintenance costs for operating buildings. Some of the schools set to close were only operating around 50% capacity.

The district is expected to share more information about consolidation plans, boundary maps and transportation in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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