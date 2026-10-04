Chiefs DB Chamarri Conner set for 2026 debut, bumping rookie CB to inactive list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Chamarri Conner will make his season debut as the Chiefs look to take sole possession of first place in the AFC West with a win Sunday against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It’s been a while since the Chiefs-Raiders rivalry felt like a consequential game. It’s always been bitter, but Las Vegas’ decade-long struggles weighed against Kansas City’s dynasty have left it lopsided.

But with both teams entering a Week 4 battle unbeaten and tied atop the division, it feels like an important early-season test for both teams — with Patrick Mahomes and company eager to prove they have reclaimed a spot among the NFL’s elite, while the Kirk Cousins-led Las Vegas wants to prove its hot start isn’t a mirage.

Conner, a versatile safety/slot corner weapon for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, brings a veteran presence and proven depth to the secondary. He finished second on the Chiefs with 117 tackles, including four for a loss with five QB hits, last season.

The fourth-year player logged 98% of Kansas City’s defensive snaps in 2025, ranking ninth in the NFL with 75 solo tackles. That was the second-most in the league for a non-linebacker, trailing only Rams safety Kamren Curls (79).

Conner’s return bumps rookie cornerback Jadon Canady to the inactive list. He was joined by left tackle Josh Simmons, who remains officially out with a back injury, tight end Jared Wiley, defensive end Jack Pyburn and offensive tackle Diego Pounds, with Garrett Nussmeier designated as the emergency quarterback.

Similarly, Aidan O’Connell (non-injury/personal), who was listed as questionable for the game, has been designated the emergency third quarterback for Las Vegas. He’ll suit up but won’t play unless Cousins and last April’s No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, get knocked from the game.

Officially, O’Connell is inactive, along with interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (groin), who had already been ruled out. Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., safety Tristin McCollum and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu are also inactive for the Raiders .

Chiefs coach Andy Reid called Simmons' injury a bulging disc and indicated there's no timetable for his return. Still, the team hasn't opted to move him to injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list, roster maneuvers that would allow him to be replaced on the 53-man roster.

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