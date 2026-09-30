Chiefs LT Josh Simmons is out with a bulging disk, timetable for return uncertain, Andy Reid says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons has been dealing with a bulging disk in his lower back, Andy Reid said Wednesday, the first time the Kansas City coach has described exactly what has kept last year's first-round draft pick off the field.

Simmons participated in the offseason program and the start of training camp. But he left a practice in mid-August because of back discomfort, and what the Chiefs initially thought could keep him out a couple of weeks has turned into a couple of months.

Simmons missed the first three games of the season and is poised to miss Sunday's game in Las Vegas. The Chiefs have a bye the following week, which means the best-case scenario is that Simmons returns for the Chargers on Oct. 18.

“He is making progress,” Reid said. “It's kind of hindered the strength in his leg, but he's been working through it. He's here every day, grinding away. We didn't have to make any roster moves — we didn't have to put him on IR or anything. It's worked out good that way.”

The Chiefs could have put Simmons on injured reserve, which would have made him unavailable for four weeks but opened up a roster space. The fact that they didn't make that move indicates they thought Simmons could be back by now.

“The timeline, that would be the other half of not putting him on IR,” Reid said. “You never know with these things. We just take the positive that he's here, he's working, he's getting better. The exams show he's making progress, which is the biggest positive.”

The next-biggest positive might be that Kahlil Benson has played well in his place.

Benson went undrafted out of Indiana, and he didn't even get an offer as an undrafted free agent until shining at a rookie minicamp in Kansas City. The Chiefs signed him as a developmental project, but he quickly worked his way into the lineup at right tackle, then took over the left side when Simmons got hurt; Jaylon Moore moved into the spot on the right side.

“They've done a great job this year, being able to go up against some really good defenses and really good rushers, and being able to protect me,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said of his rejiggered offensive line. “They're doing a great job in the run game as well, which helps with the pass. They'll continue to get better and better.”

Mahomes has been sacked only four times through three games, putting him on pace for his fewest sacks since the 2020 season.

“I have all the trust in the world in them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the two-time MVP is supporting Simmons however he can during his back rehab. Mahomes knows how frustrating it can be to toil away in the training room after spending most of the past year rehabbing from torn knee ligaments.

“You put in the work every single day, and you want to be back on that field,” Mahomes said. “I've been seeing him. He's putting in the work. He's doing what it takes to get on the field as quickly as possible. Hopefully that's sooner than later. He's doing whatever he can to get back out there, and when he gets out there, we'll be ready to go.”

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