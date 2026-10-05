Lawrence businesses feeling effects of KDOT project's 45-day extension

LAWRENCE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. A Douglas County viewer reached out to Lily to share her concerns about ongoing construction impacting local businesses. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Lawrence businesses at the intersection of Clinton Parkway and Wakarusa Drive are feeling the impacts of the weeks-long delay of a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) project.

KDOT's South Lawrence Trafficway (SLT) project current phase has part of Wakarusa Drive closed, blocking Clinton Parkway drivers from accessing multiple local businesses at the intersection.

“I would say it’s one of the main intersections here in town," said Holly VonBargen, owner of Nails by Holly, located at the intersection.

The SLT project is designed to help improve safety and mobility, "including alleviating strain on the City of Lawrence street network," according to KDOT's website.

Construction at the site began on Aug. 19 and came to a halt a day later when crews ran into utility issues, according to the city and KDOT.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Sang Lee

“Initially told us that construction on this first phase would take 45 days," said Sang Lee, owner of Miller Mart, located at the intersection.

Monday marked 48 days since construction along Wakarusa Drive began.

The closure is extended by 45 days while KDOT adjusts its design plans and construction is completed, according to KDOT spokesperson Kate Craft.

In an August press release, KDOT said it would not post detour signs for motorists during the construction project.

“I had a client who was coming and she called me and was like, ‘I don’t know how to get to you,'" VonBargen said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Detour sign

On Sept. 30, the city of Lawrence and KDOT worked together to install detour signs. The city confirmed to KSHB 41 News the signs were posted following community feedback.

VonBargen says there are still not enough detour signs.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Holly VonBargen

“I am a nail tech. I am to the minute," VanBargen said. "So, with the construction, I’ve been behind.”

VanBargen said because her client's book her services by appointment, she hasn't lost customers.

At Miller Mart, Lee said his business is down by "at least half."

“We’re not a big corporation," Lee said. "We heavily depend on our customers and regular traffic to make a living and keep moving forward.”

Customers are currently navigating a detour route through a residential area to the south of Clinton Parkway to access the local businesses.

“I had to ask my daughter how to get here," said customer Vicki Everson , who worked at Miller Mart years ago. "I’ve been here so many times, but not like this. It was changed so drastically.”

The shopping mall is also accessible via South Lawrence Trafficway's 27th Street exit onto Wakarusa Drive.

Lee said it's been "detrimental" to have access to his business impacted with no progress on the construction.

“Could’ve been done a lot better, more efficient," he said.

Construction is set to resume on Oct. 9, according to a spokesperson with the city of Lawrence.

"The City is aware of the delays and traffic impacts this work has created," the city said in its Oct. 2 message. "To help keep residents connected to nearby businesses, the City has installed additional signage directing drivers to local access points."

In its construction update message, the city asked residents to continue supporting the impacted businesses.

"They remain open, accessible, and ready to serve the community through this construction period," the message said.

The second and third phases of the project, which will impact Wakarusa Drive for up to 135 days, is delayed until next year. Those phases will close access to the businesses from the south along Wakarusa.

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