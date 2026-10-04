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LIVE BLOG | Chiefs down 7-0 in key early-season AFC West showdown against Raiders

Chiefs Raiders Football
John Locher/AP Photo/John Locher
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Chiefs Raiders Football
Chiefs Raiders Football
Chiefs Raiders Football
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs roll into Allegiant Stadium for a pivotal early-season contest against an AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.

In one of the surprises of the season so far, the Raiders have put together a 3-0 start, already equaling their win total from last year.

The Chiefs also enter Sunday with a 3-0 record, paced by the dynamic offensive play of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and free agent acquisition Kenneth Walker III.

Catch all of the updates for Sunday's game below.

UPDATE, 3:40 p.m. | The Raiders strike first on a 27-yard catch-and-run by tight end Ian Thomas, taking a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

UPDATE, 3:25 p.m. | The Chiefs and the Raiders have kicked off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

UPDATE, 2:30 p.m. | KSHB 41's Tod Palmer has the full report on both teams' inactives today.

UPDATE, 2:10 p.m. | Rookie defensive back Jadon Canady is inactive for today's game, while fellow defensive back Chamarri Conner is set to make his season debut after missing the first three games with a knee injury.

UPDATE, 2:05 p.m. | Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins share a moment on the field before today's game.

UPDATE, 2 p.m. | Travis Kelce looks ready to handle some business today.

UPDATE, 1 p.m. | QB1 is suited up for Sunday.

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