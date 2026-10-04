LIVE BLOG | Chiefs down 7-0 in key early-season AFC West showdown against Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs roll into Allegiant Stadium for a pivotal early-season contest against an AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.

In one of the surprises of the season so far, the Raiders have put together a 3-0 start, already equaling their win total from last year.

The Chiefs also enter Sunday with a 3-0 record, paced by the dynamic offensive play of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and free agent acquisition Kenneth Walker III.

Catch all of the updates for Sunday's game below.

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UPDATE, 3:40 p.m. | The Raiders strike first on a 27-yard catch-and-run by tight end Ian Thomas, taking a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

UPDATE, 3:25 p.m. | The Chiefs and the Raiders have kicked off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

UPDATE, 2:30 p.m. | KSHB 41's Tod Palmer has the full report on both teams' inactives today.

UPDATE, 2:10 p.m. | Rookie defensive back Jadon Canady is inactive for today's game, while fellow defensive back Chamarri Conner is set to make his season debut after missing the first three games with a knee injury.

With @Chiefs DB Chamarri Conner set to make his season debut after missing the first three games with a knee injury, rookie Jadon Canady is inactive at Las Vegas.



No other surprises as Kansas City aims to hit the bye week 4-0 and alone atop the AFC West. — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) October 4, 2026

UPDATE, 2:05 p.m. | Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins share a moment on the field before today's game.

UPDATE, 2 p.m. | Travis Kelce looks ready to handle some business today.

UPDATE, 1 p.m. | QB1 is suited up for Sunday.

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