Chiefs punter Matt Araiza wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

During the team's 30-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Araiza punted five times for 238 yards, and even rushed for a dozen yards on a punt fake.

That breaks down to 47.6 yards per punt, all of them landing inside the 20-yard line, the first time such a feat has been accomplished this season.

Araiza's most timely punt came as the Chiefs led by just three-points with 90 seconds left on the clock.

He pinned the Raiders at their own one-yard line, cementing an early 4-0 record for Kansas City.

Watch: Andy Reid talks Sunday's special teams performance

Reid Special Teams

This marks Araiza's first time winning the award.

The last Chiefs punter earning the honor was Tommy Townsend during week 15 in 2022.