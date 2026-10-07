Chiefs punter Matt Araiza wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
During the team's 30-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Araiza punted five times for 238 yards, and even rushed for a dozen yards on a punt fake.
That breaks down to 47.6 yards per punt, all of them landing inside the 20-yard line, the first time such a feat has been accomplished this season.
Araiza's most timely punt came as the Chiefs led by just three-points with 90 seconds left on the clock.
He pinned the Raiders at their own one-yard line, cementing an early 4-0 record for Kansas City.
Watch: Andy Reid talks Sunday's special teams performance
This marks Araiza's first time winning the award.
The last Chiefs punter earning the honor was Tommy Townsend during week 15 in 2022.